Hangman Page On His Reaction To Winning Owen Hart Cup, Message For His Supporters

Hangman Page won the Owen Hart Cup at AEW Double Or Nothing, and he spoke emotionally about what that meant to him after the show. Page spoke in the post-show media scrum about his win over Will Ospreay in the main event of Double Or Nothing, punching his ticket to All In: Texas. You can see highlights from his comments below:

On if he feels like the pressure is off now: “Well, I know it’s in front of me. So I don’t know about relief, but — you know, for two years I haven’t won anything. Anything of note, really. I’ve said this, but not a tournament, not a champion[ship]. And the one thing I did win was unsanctioned, and it didn’t feel like winning. So this was a light at the end of the tunnel for me. If I didn’t win this, I mean, I truly needed it. Because if I didn’t win this, I didn’t know what I was going to do with myself.

“But I do know it’s in front of me. And I do know this isn’t the end of this, it’s just the beginning. I think for so long, I’ve been looking backwards. But I think now I’ll have the chance to look forward to something.”

On his message for his supporters: “I just wanna say thank you. I mean, thank you for supporting me. You supported me from the beginning, even before the beginning. You supported me when we were doing BTE. And so it’s a strange relationship because I don’t know you, but you feel like you know me. And in a way, I know you too, you know? You supported us then, and it was so much support. We were able to start an entire wrestling company and change the landscape of professional wrestling, and I’m so thankful for that.

“And I’m so thankful for all the support over all these years, particularly the last two years. Because I think people saw in me what I refuse to. And it was that way in the beginning of AEW, and it’s that way again. I’m very appreciative. I sincerely mean that.”

“It’s a testament that this is successful, you know? I’m not from somewhere else, I wasn’t established somewhere else. I’m homegrown, I’m from here. My story starts here. And that’s a testament that All Elite Wrestling has been a huge, gigantic success, yeah.”

