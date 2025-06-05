Hangman Page Saves Will Ospreay At AEW Fyter Fest, Confronted By Death Riders

Hangman Page came to Will Ospreay’s aid at AEW Fyter Fest. Wednesday’s show saw Ospreay get attacked by CRU after Ospreay defeated Lio Rush. Page came to Ospreay’s assistance and ran the two off.

Page then got on the mic and said that he wanted to be clear that he’s his own man and doesn’t need help from Ospreay or Strickland to win the title. He said that he will defeat Jon Moxley and take the briefcase from him at All In: Texas.

The Death Riders then came out to the ring but Ospreay returned with two chairs and Moxley called the stable off.

"I am my own man!" – Hangman Adam Page Watch #AEWFyterFest LIVE on TBS & MAX pic.twitter.com/EZV7W5JQFt — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 5, 2025