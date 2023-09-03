wrestling / News
Hangman Page Wins Over Budget Battle Royale At AEW All Out (Clips)
Hangman Page picked up the first win of AEW All Out, winning the Over Budget Battle Royale on the Zero Hour pre-show. Page won the battle royal that opened the Zero Hour lineup, last eliminating Toa Liona, and Brian Cage.
The win meant that $50,000 will be donated to a charity of Page’s choice. You can see our live coverage of All Out here.
