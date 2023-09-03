wrestling / News

Hangman Page Wins Over Budget Battle Royale At AEW All Out (Clips)

September 3, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW All Out Hangman Page Image Credit: AEW

Hangman Page picked up the first win of AEW All Out, winning the Over Budget Battle Royale on the Zero Hour pre-show. Page won the battle royal that opened the Zero Hour lineup, last eliminating Toa Liona, and Brian Cage.

The win meant that $50,000 will be donated to a charity of Page’s choice. You can see our live coverage of All Out here.

