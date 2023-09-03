Join 411’s Live AEW All Out Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hello everyone and welcome to 411mania’s LIVE coverage of AEW All Out, I’m Robert Winfree and I’ll be your host. So, back to back PPV weeks for AEW, that’s different. And we’ve got a very full card tonight, I know Payback was a little light on matches but AEW seems to have gone the complete opposite direction and stuffed this one. We’ve got a lot of tag team or multi-man matches again such as Eddie Kingston and Katsuyori Shibata taking on Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta, FTR and the Young Bucks against all four members of Bullet Club Gold, Dark Order takes on Adam Cole and MJF for the ROH tag team belts, the trios titles will be up for grabs, and somewhere on the show will be a women’s trios match and some kind of Battle Royal. In singles action we’ll the return of Bryan Danielson from his broken arm against Ricky Starks, Miro and Powerhouse Hobbs, and what might be the match of the night between Kenny Omega and Konosuke Takeshita. Then we get to the singles titles because Samoa Joe defends the ROH TV title, Kris Statlander defends her TBS title, Luchasaurus defends the TNT title, and our main event will be for the International title when Orange Cassidy defends against Jon Moxley. That’s, well that’s a lot. But despite the proliferation of ROH stuff on AEW TV, something I’m not generally a fan of, there’s a few matches with potential here. And I’m sure there’s nothing in the news lately that will overshadow the event, I mean that already happened last week and the odds of it happening twice in 7 days involving the same guy have to be pretty long, right? Right?! OK, seriously, we’re in Chicago and while Collision seemed to go off OK last night I’m curious to see how the crowd behaves for the PPV because there remains a chance this gets ugly. But that’s the preamble, let’s get to the action.

Zero Hour notes:

Brief promo from Bryan Danielson, he reminded Ricky Starks that the last time he was in a strap match it was against someone he loved and they beat the shit out of each other. Well he doesn’t love Ricky, doesn’t even like him, so just imagine what he’s going to do. Correct me if I’m wrong, but wasn’t his last strap match the strap match with The Fiend? If true that’s a nice little way to pay tribute to Bray/Windham.

Over Budget Battle Royal: Adam Page won by last eliminating Brian Cage. No word on which charity he’s making the donation to.

Willow Nightingale, Hikaru Shida, and Skye Blue defeated Diamante, Athena, and Mercedes Martinez w/ Billie Starkz. Athena sent Diamante to the wolves early, lots of dissention between the heels. Diamante and Blue had a few rough spots, Blue took most of the heat for the babyfaces and Athena got left alone with Willow at one point because she couldn’t get along with Mercedes and Diamante. Shida and Athena squared off for a bit, and Willow Pounced Athena into the barricade. Ultimately Blue got the pin after a slightly botched Code Blue on Diamante. Blue and Diamante probably shouldn’t work together too often, they were out of sync.

La Faccion Ingobernable video, Rush wants blood and bad attitudes. They’re going to bring violence and dominate. OK then.

