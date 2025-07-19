wrestling / News
Various News: Full Hank & Tank Tag Title Match in ROW, TNA Celebrates AJ Styles’ Return With Membership Discount
– WWE NXT Tag Team Champions Hank & Tank Walker recently defended their titles in Reality of Wrestling (ROW) against Terrale Tempo and Big Luther. That full match video is now available:
– With the TNA return of AJ Styles scheduled for Slammiversary 2025, TNA Wrestling is offering a 10% discount off the TNA+ annual subscription, which includes tomorrow’s Slammiversary. Fans can use the promo code PHENOMENAL for the discount at Watch TNA Wrestling.
