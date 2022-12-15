Hardcore Brawl Added To MLW Blood & Thunder

Major League Wrestling has announced a hardcore brawl between Mance Warner and Rickey Shane Page for MLW Blood & Thunder on January 7. The event happens at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia.

Major League Wrestling today announced a Hardcore Matchf eaturing Mance Warner vs. Rickey Shane Page at MLW Blood & Thunder on Saturday, January 7 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia.

🎟 Tickets start at $15 at MLW2300.com and the 2300 Arena box office.

The card is a FUSION TV taping, airing on beIN SPORTS nationwide on cable and dish, streaming on Pro Wrestling TV, and in over 60 countries around the world.

Barbed Wire City is going extreme as MLW showcases two brawlers and it goes down in the hallowed halls of the cathedral of violence known as the 2300 Arena.

“MLW was built on hardcore brawls during the MLW Underground era,” said MLW CEO Court Bauer. “I think it’s long overdue that we go back to our roots and there’s no one better than Mancer and RSP to take us there.”

Fresh off a successful tour in Japan and the United Kingdom, Rickey Shane Page returns to MLW with this highly anticipated bout. Debuting in Battle RIOT IV, where RSP eliminated a wrestler with an Awesome Bomb through a table to the outside, RSP is a dangerous, versatile combatant.

From inflicting maximum carnage in death matches to taking to the air like a 747, this 6’5″ mammoth of the Midwest is a devastating all-around threat in any match.

With signature moves such as the Snap Death Driver and the Rolling Elbow, RSP’s agility and power make him an explosive blend of danger in the squared circle.

On the other side of the ring is the “Southern Psychopath” Mance Warner. Throwing lariats and anything else not nailed down, Ol Mancer is one of MLW’s most enduring and beloved brawlers.

Having battled in bunkhouse matches and barbed wire in MLW, when you enter extreme environments with Ol Mancer, you should prepare an overnight bag for the hospital.

Who will hit the pay window?

Find out LIVE Saturday night, January 7th at MLW Blood & Thunder in Philadelphia!