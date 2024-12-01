wrestling / News
The Hardy Boys Set For Westside Gunn’s Heels Have Eyes 4
November 30, 2024 | Posted by
Westside Gunn and 4th Rope have announced that Matt and Jeff Hardy will appear at Heels Have Eyes 4. The event takes place on December 12 in Atlanta. They will take on Violence is Forever (Dominic Garrini & Kevin Ku) and The Infantry (Carlie Bravo & Shawn Dean) in a triple threat ladder match. The winners will become 4th Rope Tag Team Championships, as the belts are currently vacant.
🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥
YOU CANT MAKE THIS SHIT UP 🤘🏽🤘🏽🤘🏽🤘🏽🤘🏽🤘🏽🤘🏽
HEELS HAVE EYES 4 12/12 ATLANTA @centerstageatl
ThE @tnawrestling tag team champs the ICONIC HARDY BOYZ @MATTHARDYBRAND @JEFFHARDYBRAND will be facing… pic.twitter.com/qd9AcKClfx
— WESTSIDEGUNN (@WESTSIDEGUNN) November 30, 2024
