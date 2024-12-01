The Hardy Boys Set For Westside Gunn’s Heels Have Eyes 4

Westside Gunn and 4th Rope have announced that Matt and Jeff Hardy will appear at Heels Have Eyes 4. The event takes place on December 12 in Atlanta. They will take on Violence is Forever (Dominic Garrini & Kevin Ku) and The Infantry (Carlie Bravo & Shawn Dean) in a triple threat ladder match. The winners will become 4th Rope Tag Team Championships, as the belts are currently vacant.

