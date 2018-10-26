WWE News: Hardy Halloween Special Promo, Sin Cara to Be Honored in Mexico City

– WWE has released a promo for the upcoming House Hardy Halloween special. The show airs Sunday night after WWE Evolution and will run thirty minutes:

– WWE announced that Cin Cara will be honored at the Paseo de las Luminarias in Mexico City this weekend, as you can see below:

Sin Cara joins Hispanic entertainment giants at the Paseo de las Luminarias

Sin Cara will achieve immortality this Saturday, when he imprints his hands at the Paseo de las Luminarias in Mexico City.

The paseo, considered by many as the Mexican version of Hollywood’s Walk of Fame, located at Galería de las Estrellas in the country’s capital, was created to honor the biggest names in cinema, theater, television and entertainment in Mexico and Latin America. Honorees include María Félix, Salma Hayek, Lupita D’Alessio, Eugenio Derbez, Lucero, Thalía, Vicente Fernández and many more.

The International Sensation will imprint his hands and unveil his star at a ceremony this Saturday at 1 p.m., joining the pantheon of Hispanic entertainment giants. The event is open to the public.

WWE.com congratulates Sin Cara for his remarkable achievement.