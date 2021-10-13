Harland Attacks Tommaso Ciampa on NXT, Soothed By Joe Gacy (Clips)

Harland made his presence known on this week’s WWE NXT, attacking Tommaso Ciampa and nearly going after Joe Gacy until Gacy soothed him. Tonight’s show saw Ciampa defeat Gacy in the opening match, denying Gacy a spot in the NXT Championship match at Halloween Havoc.

After the match, Harland came out of the stands and attacked Ciampa, knocking him down and grabbing Gacy by the throat. Gacy reached out and brushed Harland’s face. Harland then ran away and Gacy went to check on Ciampa before getting shoved away. You can see clips from the match and segment below.

Harland is Parker Boudreaux, who made his first appearance as Harland last week.