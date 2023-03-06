Heath Calls Out Ricky Morton For “Dodging” Him Twice

In a recent appearance with Wrestling Shoot Interviews, Impact Wrestling’s Heath made a point to address Ricky Morton for avoiding an in-ring bout with him (via Wrestling Inc). Heath stated that Morton had twice missed opportunities to engage with him and still wants to face off with the NWA star. You can find a highlight from Heath and watch the complete interview below.

On why he wants to go up against Morton: “I can say now that I’ve been trying to get in the ring with Ricky Morton and he’s been dodging me two different times now. Ricky, what’s up with you? Yeah, I’m calling you out. I remember watching Ricky and studying Ricky when I was in developmental in Deep South. I would watch Shawn Michaels, Bret Hart, and Ricky Morton and I’d just be watching how they would move, how they would register things, and how they would sell. I studied him.”