Heath Slater Explains Why He Turned Down Contract To Return To WWE

Heath Slater was one of many WWE talents who were released in April of last year due to the company making cutbacks during the pandemic, but he eventually made his return to WWE television in July. In a recent interview on The Angle Podcast, Slater discussed why he turned down a contract to return to the company in a full-time role.

When asked about his appearance on RAW as part of a storyline with Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler, Slater explained how WWE offered him a contract that was much different financially than his previous one (via Fightful):

“They offered me one back, but it was like half of what I was making. I was like, ‘Nah, I need to find myself and do other things and just chill. Just breathe and relax and spend time with the family. Just chill.’ I never burned any bridges up there, they all know me. I still talk to more than half the people [in WWE]. I was there for so long and we were friends. It’s no hard feelings. I told them, ‘I just want to go and do my thing for a little bit.’ They were like, ‘We don’t blame you, you get it.’ That was it.”

Slater also discussed having contract talks with other companies after committing to Impact Wrestling.

“I talked to IMPACT, New Japan, and ROH. I talked with AEW after I went with IMPACT. They just wanted me to come in for a three-week thing to do some things. I was already committed with IMPACT.”

Slater is currently sidelined after suffering an injury in the Call Your Shot Gauntlet Match at Bound for Glory back in October.