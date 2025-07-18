wrestling
Hechicero Reported To Have Signed With AEW
July 17, 2025 | Posted by
Hechicero has reportedly signed onto AEW in a deal that will see him work for both AEW and CMLL. Luchablog shared a Reddit post from a user stating that the CMLL star had signed a deal with AEW.
Luchablog notes that they “believe” the report is correct and that a couple sources have said it was happening, with the original plan for it to happen around Grand Slam Mexico but that things “got held up a bit.” The outlet added that Hechicero will still work for CMLL under a dual deal.
Hechicero worked the main event of this week’s ROH on HonorClub, defeating Angelico. He is currently a member of the Don Callis Family and competed with Josh Alexander in a tag team match on this week’s AEW Dynamite.