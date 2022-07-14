wrestling / News
Heritage Cup Changes Hands On This Week’s WWE NXT UK
July 14, 2022 | Posted by
We have a new Heritage Cup Champion following this week’s episode of NXT UK. Thursday’s show saw Mark Coffey defeat Noam Dar to claim the championship.
The win marks Coffey’s first run with the cup and ends Dar’s first reign at 238 days, having won it from Tyler Bate on the October 28th, 2021 episode of NXT UK.
The entire #NXTUK locker room is out here to celebrate @m_coffey90's #HeritageCup win…. and collect their winnings from @Shasamuels. pic.twitter.com/fdYbVM6S3R
— NXT UK (@NXTUK) July 14, 2022
