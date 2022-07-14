wrestling / News

Heritage Cup Changes Hands On This Week’s WWE NXT UK

July 14, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Mark Coffey NXT UK Heritage Cup Image Credit: WWE

We have a new Heritage Cup Champion following this week’s episode of NXT UK. Thursday’s show saw Mark Coffey defeat Noam Dar to claim the championship.

The win marks Coffey’s first run with the cup and ends Dar’s first reign at 238 days, having won it from Tyler Bate on the October 28th, 2021 episode of NXT UK.

article topics :

Mark Coffey, NXT UK, NXT UK Heritage Cup, Jeremy Thomas

