Hideo Kojima Attends NJPW Death Pain Invitational

– Today’s NJPW Death Pain Invitational event at Tokyo’s Korakuen Hall had a special celebrity guest. Video game legend and Metal Gear creator Hideo Kojima was in attendance the event, and he shared photos from the show on social media.

Kojima’s next epic game title, Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, is due out on Thursday, June 26 on the PlayStation 5 console. Developed by Kojima Productions, the game continues the Death Stranding saga, and it also stars Norman Reedus, Léa Seydoux, and Troy Baker, who reprise their roles from the original.

The main event of today’s Death Pain Invitational saw El Desperado defend the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Title against Jun Kasai in a Fluorescent Light Tubes Glass Board Barbed Wire Death Match. Desperado beat Kasai to retain the title.