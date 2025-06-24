– NJPW presented the Death Pain Invitational event earlier today at the Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan. The event had an announced attendance of 1,481 people. Below are some results, per New Japan’s website:

* Six Or Nine (Master Wato & Ryusuke Taguchi), Daiki Nagai & Katsuya Murashima beat Dragon Libre, GENTARO, Kengo & Tatsuhito Takaiwa at 8:41.

* Mammoth Sasaki & Takashi Sasaki beat The Bullet Club War Dogs (Gedo & Taiji Ishimori) at 9:50.

* Kosei Fujita beat Jun Masaoka at 17:25.

* Hardcore Match: Kenji Fukimoto & Masashi Takeda beat Rina Yamashita & Suzu Suzuki

* Oleg Boltin & Toru Sugiura beat Tomoya Hirata & Toru Yano at 9:22.

* IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship – Fluorescent Light Tubes Glass Board Barbed Wire Death Match: El Desperado (c) defeated Jun Kasai at 29:31 to retain the title.

Some highlights, backstage interview comments, and clips from today’s NJPW Death Pain Invitational show are also available below:



https://twitter.com/njpwglobal/status/1937503479624511894









