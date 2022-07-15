wrestling / News

NJPW News: Highlights From Latest NJPW Strong, Full Video Of Episode 68

July 15, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NJPW Strong Image Credit: NJPW

– The latest NJPW Strong took place last weekend, and a highlight video from the episode is online. NJPW posted the highlights video that you can check out below:

– NJPW also released the full episode of the October 17, 2021 episode of Strong, which you can see below:

