wrestling / News
Highlights From Tag Team Title Match at WWE Fastlane
– Pics and video are online from the Smackdown Tag Team Title match at WWE Fastlane. You can check out the highlights below from the match between The Usos and The New Day, which ended in a no contest after the Bludgeon Brothers came out and assaulted both teams. The attack ended with Harper and Rowan double-powerbominb Xavier Woods on top of the steel steps and after a video package, they came back to the ringside area with Woods still being attended to:
GET THESE CAKES… @WWEBigE @TrueKofi & @XavierWoodsPhD are in the house!#WWEFastlane #NewDayRocks 🥞 pic.twitter.com/00lxWEiyTN
— WWE (@WWE) March 12, 2018
You down with @WWENetwork since DAY ONE?
The @WWEUsos defend the #SDLive #TagTeamTitles LIVE RIGHT NOW at #WWEFastlane against #TheNewDay! pic.twitter.com/knpzwkrmvn
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) March 12, 2018
We're off and running…#WWEFastlane @WWEUsos @XavierWoodsPhD @TrueKofi @WWEBigE pic.twitter.com/l6VvvPHGtM
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) March 12, 2018
#TheNewDay has been doing their homework…#WWEFastlane pic.twitter.com/LtfEQM0e4Z
— WWE (@WWE) March 12, 2018
…and so have The @WWEUsos! #homework#WWEFastlane pic.twitter.com/XLgPApUmvo
— WWE (@WWE) March 12, 2018
EVERYONE. LEAVE. NOW.#WWEFastlane #BludgeonBrothers pic.twitter.com/E3nWMrURTv
— WWE (@WWE) March 12, 2018
Guess who didn't want to see #TheNewDay and The @WWEUsos finish their rivalry…
The BLUDGEON BROTHERS! #WWEFastlane pic.twitter.com/L7suzv8Q3R
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) March 12, 2018
Is imitation the sincerest form of flattery? @WWEUsos might beg to differ… #WWEFastlane @XavierWoodsPhD @WWEBigE @TrueKofi pic.twitter.com/X00WLiD578
— WWE (@WWE) March 12, 2018
COMPLETE CARNAGE at the hands of The #BludgeonBrothers at #WWEFastlane… pic.twitter.com/sOXmGrynOJ
— WWE (@WWE) March 12, 2018
Pure carnage.#WWEFastlane #BludgeonBrothers pic.twitter.com/koKzWkVz2e
— WWE (@WWE) March 12, 2018