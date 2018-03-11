 

wrestling / News

Highlights From Tag Team Title Match at WWE Fastlane

March 11, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Bludgeon Brothers Fastlane

– Pics and video are online from the Smackdown Tag Team Title match at WWE Fastlane. You can check out the highlights below from the match between The Usos and The New Day, which ended in a no contest after the Bludgeon Brothers came out and assaulted both teams. The attack ended with Harper and Rowan double-powerbominb Xavier Woods on top of the steel steps and after a video package, they came back to the ringside area with Woods still being attended to:

The Bludgeon Brothers, The New Day, The Usos, WWE, WWE Fastlane, Jeremy Thomas

