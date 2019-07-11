wrestling / News

Highspots Wrestling Network Adds Championship Wrestling From Florida Documentary

July 11, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– The Highspots Wrestling Network has added a documentary on Championship Wrestling From Florida. You can check out a preview for the release below. It’s titled Championship Wrestling From Florida: The Story of Wrestling In The Sunshine State, and it’s available now on the wrestling streaming service.

