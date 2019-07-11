wrestling / News
Highspots Wrestling Network Adds Championship Wrestling From Florida Documentary
July 11, 2019 | Posted by
– The Highspots Wrestling Network has added a documentary on Championship Wrestling From Florida. You can check out a preview for the release below. It’s titled Championship Wrestling From Florida: The Story of Wrestling In The Sunshine State, and it’s available now on the wrestling streaming service.
More Trending Stories
- Chris Jericho on How Close He Got to Being Named He-Man in Mexico, Rejecting His First-Ever Gimmick
- Jim Ross on Why AEW Isn’t Competition to WWE, What Happened to Attitude Era-Level Audiences
- R-Truth Says Talents Come Up With Their Own Ideas for the 24/7 Title, on How Entertaining the Fans Is His Forte
- Details On WWE’s Internal Inactive List And Who Is Usually On It