Highspots Wrestling Network Adds Alpha-1 Game of Throws, NEW Autumn Ambush 2006, More

The Highspots Wrestling Network service has added several shows this week including Alpha-1’s “Game of Thrones” show from 2018 and more. You can check out the additions below per PWInsider:

The Besties with Thomas Shire

The Besties are back with The King of Hoss Island (not sure where that is), the Gorgeous Grappler Thomas Shire. Let’s just hope we all don’t get sued. Enjoy!

Topics Include:

– He Fired Me

– #NotThatMattJackson

– Looking Good In That Red Dress

– Mr. Imperfect

– All Japan Training

– She’s A Piece Of Work

Alpha-1: Game Of Throws (April 2018) Oshawa, Ontario, Canada

* Josh Alexander vs Shane Sabre

* Alexia Nicole vs Beautiful Beaa

* A1 Zero Gravity Title Match: Alex Daniels vs Eric Ryan

* A1 Tag Team Title Match: Western Med Connection (Dr Daniel C Rockingham and Jim Nye) vs Space Monkey and Swoggle

* A1 Outer Limits, Elimination Match: Brett Michael David vs Steve Brown vs Kobe Durst vs Eric Cairnie

* SWE Heavyweight Title Match: Ethan Page vs Mark Wheeler

Epic Encounters: One

* Robbie X vs ‘True Grit’ Connor Mills

* Kenneth Halfpenny vs Brendan White

* ‘Prince of Pace’ Callum Newman vs ‘Drilla’ Dan Moloney

* Bobbi Tyler vs Aleah James

* Michael Oku & ‘Aerial Assassin’ Will Ospreay vs RKJ & ‘Aussie Arrow’ Kyle Fletcher

* Undisputed British Women’s Championship: Gisele Shaw vs Jamie Hayter

NEW Presents: Autumn Ambush 2006 – Danbury, CT (11/3/06)

* Ricky Landell vs. Mikey Batts

* Ron Zombie vs. Kurt Adonis

* Romeo Roselli w/ Talia Madison vs. Fred Curry

* Kevin Nash Interview

* Jay Lethal vs. Josh Daniels

* Outcast Killaz vs. The NOW

* Chris Sabin vs. Christian

* AJ Styles vs. Abyss

SPW Southern Rumble 2020 Night 1

We celebrate five years of ‘Wrestling on the Edge of the World’ with the 2020 Southern Rumble Anniversary Weekend! Night One includes the 20 Man Southern Rumble match with the winner going on to face the SPW New Zealand Champion the very next night!