Hikuleo Reportedly Signed With WWE
July 19, 2024 | Posted by
Hikuleo has officially signed with WWE, according to a new report. As previously reported, Hikuleo finished up with NJPW last month and he was expected to join his brothers Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa in WWE. Fightful Select has confirmed with WWE sources this week that he has now joined the company.
There has not yet been a start date confirmed for the NJPW alumnus. WWE was interested in him as far back as January of 2023, but Vince McMahon’s return to the company that month and then the announcement of a sale to Endeavor caused an unofficial hiring freeze and Hikuleo re-upped with NJPW for a year.
