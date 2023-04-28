Himanshu’s Impact Wrestling Review 04.27.23  

Hey there, IMPACT fans! It’s Thursday and that means it’s time for another episode of IMPACT Wrestling. I’m Himanshu (you can follow me on @Himanshu_Doi) and you know how this works. Tonight, Deonna Purrazzo goes one-on-one against one half of the Knockouts Tag Team Champions, Taylor Wilde, Masha Slamovich goes one-on-one with Jordynne Grace, Deaner leads The Design into battle as they take on IMPACT Tag Team Champions The Bullet Club’s ABC, Ace Austin & Chris Bey, in a non-title match and we’ll also hear from IMPACT World Champion Steve Maclin as he prepares to defend his title against PCO at UNDER SIEGE. So let’s jump right in!

As a reminder, the GoFundMe for Larry’s daughters is still active and if you can make a donation, that would be awesome. Thank you so much to everyone who’s done so thus far.

IMPACT Wrestling

Location: Rebel Entertainment Complex, Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Date: 27th April, 2023

Match 1: Jordynne Grace vs Masha Slamovich

Grace and Masha lock up to start and Grace knocks Masha down with a shoulder block. Grace gets Masha in a wristlock but Masha gets out of it and takes Grace to the ground. Grace pushes Masha in the corner turnbuckle. She hits a double knee on Masha in the corner followed by a Vadr Bomb for two. Masha whips Grace onto the middle rope and kicks her in the face. Masha goes for the vertical suplex but Grace reverses it into a suplex of her own. Masha hits a combination of kicks and trash talks the fans in Russian. Masha gets Grace in a sleeper but Grace pushes Masha into the corner. Masha pulls Grace into the ropes. Masha goes to the top rope but Grace catches her and goes for the superplex but Masha drops her down. Grace catches her with the Musclebuster and hits it for two. Grace hits a Michinoku Driver for a near fall. Grace goes for a Grace Driver but Masha gets out of it and goes for the rollup but Grace counters it into a sleeper. Masha reverses it into a sleeper of her own and hits a trap German Suplex for a near fall. Grace takes Masha to the top rope and goes for a Musclebuster but Masha gets out of it and they exchange quick pin attempts until Grace gets the three.

Result: Jordynne Grace def. Masha Slamovich by pinfall

Rating: ***

We see a vignette for Nick Aldis.

We see pictures of Joe Hendry who had suffered a broken nose after his match against Sheldon Jean.

Maclin comes out and says PCO tries to catch him off guard last week and he did, and yet people call him a coward. He calls out PCO. PCO comes out but gets attacked from behind by Champagne Singh and Shera. They attack PCO in the ring as Maclin leaves. Santino Marella comes out and says it seems they want to fight and they love a fight in Toronto. He books PCO vs Champagne Singh and bans Shera from ringside.

Match 2: Champagne Singh vs Shera

Champagne Singh hits a flatliner for a one count. Champagne stuffs money into PCO’s mouth. PCO whips Singh into the corner and clotheslines him and hits a DDT. He hits a lungblower on Singh. PCO sets Singh on the apron and goes to the top rope and hits the DeAnimator. Singh throws PCO into the ring and mocks him but PCO hits a reverse DDT followed by a moonsault from the top rope for the win.

Result: PCO def. Champagne Singh by pinfall

Rating: **½

They show the IMPACT Flashback Moment of the Week which is Magnus vs Christopher Daniels in London from 2013.

A backstage promo from Deaner who says he trusted Callihan against what people told him. He says Callihan is not a machine. He will feel pain. He says he ripped out his Designer’s heart and fed it to the wolves. He says if he’s willing to do that, imagine what he’s willing to do to Callihan.

We see a backstage vignette from The Coven. Wilde and King do a spell with a photo of Deonna. Wilde says she doesn’t know if the spell is going to work. King draws out a card and says it will.

Johnny Swinger comes out with Zicky Dice. Zicky says they’re on the road to 50 wins. He says Swinger was promised a World Title shot but he’s been on a losing streak instead. He says they found a luchador to face Swinger and goes to the back to bring him out. Mexican music plays and El Dineroco comes out. El Dineroco is Zicky under a mask.

Match 3: Johnny Swinger vs El Dineroco

Dineroco rolls around the ring. Johnny Swinger rolls him up and gets the three.

Result: Johnny Swinger def. El Dineroco by pinfall

Rating: NR

El Dineroco and Johnny Swinger go backstage and Dineroco takes his mask off. Santino shows up and says Swinger’s match is nullified. Swinger gets pissed at Zicky and tells him to go back to the Indies.

We see highlights of Kenny King’s win on BTI. Kenny King is backstage and he finds Sheldon Jean and says he’s heard things about Jean and that people compare him to Kenny King. He advises Jean to keep his head on a swivel.

Match 4: Alan Angels and Kon vs Ace and Bey

Big Kon hits elbows into Ace in the corner and tags to Angels. Alan hits a hard chop on Ace in the corner. Ace tries to reach out to Bey but Angels hits a half suplex. Ace hits a springboard kick onto Angels. Ace gets the tag to Bey who hits a Code Red for two. Bey runs towards the ropes but gets caught by Kon and Angels hits a sweep for two. Ace and Bey go for a suicide dive but Deaner stops them. Callihan comes out and attacks Deaner and runs away. Ace and Bey hit a suicide dive on Kon. Angels is taken out with a clothesline. Bey hits The Art of Finesse and Ace hits The Fold for the win.

Result: Ace and Bey def. Angels and Kon by pinfall

Rating: ***

We see Santino Marella who was attacked backstage. He says he didn’t see who attacked him but he got a tuft of hair. Dango says he will be the Detective of Authority to solve this.

Rosemary and Jessicka are backstage. Crazzy Steve shows up and asks Rosemary if she’s talked with everyone. Rosemary says James Mitchell is nothing but trouble. Crazzy Steve tells her she needs to do it to get into the Undead Realm.

Match 5: Jody Threat vs Seleziya Sparx

Threat gets Sparx in a wristlock and takes her to the ground. Threat goes to the top rope and hits a seated senton. Threat hits a clothesline in the corner followed by a pump kick and double knees on Sparx on the middle rope and a German Suplex. Jody Threat hits the F416 for the win.

Result: Jody Threat def. Seleziya Sparx by pinfall

Rating: **½

We get a vignette from Killer Kelly who talks about Masha Slamovich who is sick and twisted as her. She calls Masha the perfect playmate.

We see an interview of Kazarian who talks about his early days in TNA, what led to him leaving TNA.

Match 6: Taylor Wilde vs Deonna Purrazzo for the IMPACT Knockouts World Championship

Wilde tries to kick Deonna but Deonna catches her leg and gets her down by the arm. Deonna takes Wilde with the shoulder block but Kilynn catches Deonna’s leg as she runs the ropes and is hit with a forearm by Wilde. Deonna goes for the Fujiwara Armbar but Wilde gets out of the ring as we go to commercial.

Back from commercial and Wilde throws Deonna into the ring and hits her with punches. Wilde whips Deonna into the corner but Deonna hits an elbow. Kilynn King catches Deonna again and Wilde drops her down. Wilde steps on Deonna’s hair and pulls her body up. Taylor Wilde gets a headscissors into the crossface onto Deonna who reverses it into a Fujiwara Armbar but Wilde gets out of it. Deonna gets a backslide pin for two followed by a headlock. Wilde and Deonna run into each other with a crossbody. Deonna and Wilde exchange forearms until Deonna drops her down and gets a side Russian Leg Sweep followed by an arm lock but Wilde gets to the ropes. Deonna tries to go for the Queen’s Gambit but Wilde flips her over. Deonna locks the Venus de Milo and Widle submits.

Result: Deonna Purrazzo def. Taylor Wilde by submission to retain the IMPACT Knockouts World Championship

Rating: ***½

Wilde and Kilynn King attack Deonna after the match but Jordynne Grace runs out and clears them out of the ring. Deonna shakes Grace’s hand and celebrates to end the show.