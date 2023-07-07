Himanshu’s Impact Wrestling Review 07.07.23  

Hey there, IMPACT fans! It’s Thursday and that means it’s time for another episode of IMPACT Wrestling. I’m Himanshu (you can follow me on Twitter @Himanshu_Doi) and you know how this works. Tonight on IMPACT, the Motor City Machine Guns are out for revenge when they battle Aldis and Rush, the Good Hands face off against PCO in a 2-on-1 Handicap match, Jonathan Gresham goes one-on-one with Alan Angels, Gisele Shaw looks to bounce back when she locks up with Courtney Rush, Callihan and Swann look to send a message to their opponents as they take to the ring and so much more. So let’s jump right in!

IMPACT Wrestling

Date: July 6th, 2023

Location: Center Stage, Atlanta, Georgia

Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matt Rehwoldt

Match 1: Eddie Edwards vs Kazarian

Eddie and Kazarian go after each other right as the bell rings. Kazarian chops Eddie and whips him into the ropes, but Eddie hangs on and Eddie throws Kazarian outside the ring where Alisha hits Kazarian. Kazarian chases Alisha and Eddie goes after Kazarian and clotheslines him. Eddie and Alisha share a kiss, but Kazarian hits a DDT on the apron. Kazarian hits a springboard guillotine legdrop on Eddie who’s stuck on the middle rope for a two count. Eddie goes for a backpack Stunner but Kazarian gets out of it and tries to go for the chickenwing but Eddie gets out of it. Kazarian hits an Unprettier for two. Eddie pokes the eye of Kazarian. Kazarian goes for a chickenwing but Eddie gets out of it. Eddie hits a Tiger Driver for two. Kazarian gets the chickenwing but Alisha distracts the referee and Eddie pushes Kazarian into the referee in the corner. Kazarian takes Eddie on the top rope and goes for a Flux Capacitor. Alisha hits Kazarian with a kendo stick and Eddie hits the Boston Knee Party for the win.

Result: Eddie Edwards def. Kazarian by pinfall

Rating: ***¾

We see a promo from Chris Sabin who challenges Lio Rush at Slammiversary for his title.

Gia Miller is backstage with Lio Rush, and he says he is not here to make friends and he is here to win the X-Division title. Aldis walks up to him and says Rush got involved him in his business. Lio Rush says he is not here to make friends. Aldis says they should get the W tonight and they can get themselves out of each other’s business.

Kazarian cuts a promo backstage and says he didn’t win with honor and that’s not what Killer Kowalski taught them. Kazarian says how about he brings his wife Traci Brooks at Slammiversary.

Match 2: Rich Swann and Sami Callihan vs Champagne Singh and Mahabali Shera

Champagne Singh goes for a back body drop on Swann, but Swann turns it around and falls straight onto Champagne. Swann tags to Callihan and Callihan assists Swann as he hits a cutter on Champagne. Swann throws Champagne into Callihan who hits a Cactus Driver for the win.

Result: Rich Swann and Sami Callihan def. Champagne Singh and Mahabali Shera by pinfall

Rating: NR

Backstage, Brian Myers and Moose are watching on the monitor. Gia Miller walks up to them and asks if they’re scouting the competition. Brian Myers says they’re the best tag team in IMPACT. Moose says he is going to take revenge next week on IMPACT.

A vignette for Dirty Dango who says he hasn’t watched wrestling since the 90s. He points at a random guy walking the street and says he has more charisma than 90% of the wrestlers in the roster. He says Santino is a one-hit wonder. He says he will never get hit by Heath’s finisher again. He says that the last thing Heath wants to be is another Santino Marella.

Match 3: Alan Angels vs Jonathan Gresham

Alan Angels hits a snap German suplex on Gresham and a Northern Lights Suplex for two. Angels goes for a spin kick, but Gresham rolls up for two. Angels and Gresham exchange pins and spin around. Gresham gets Angels in an Octopus Hold and Angels taps out.

Result: Jonathan Gresham def. Alan Angels by submission

Rating: **¾

After the match, Gresham offers a handshake to Angels. Deaner orders Angels to get out. Angels ignores him. Deaner gets in Angels’ face. Angels shakes Gresham’s hand and walks out as Deaner is irate.

Ace and Bey cut a promo backstage and The Rascalz walk up to them and say it’s only fair that they be added to Slammiversary. Bey says they may have won tag titles elsewhere, but they never won the IMPACT tag titles. Wentz says if they beat them tonight, they deserve a shot at the titles.

A video airs on the IMPACT Down Under Tour in Australia.

Trinity backstage walks into Deonna Purrazzo’s dressing room. She thanks Deonna for her help last week. Deonna says she wanted Trinity to be at 100% when she beats her. Trinity says maybe that’s why she took her time to help her and she thought they had an understanding when Trinity came to Deonna’s aid. Deonna says that she didn’t need anyone’s help when she was the champ and even had the champ champ challenge to prove it.

Scott D’Amore joins commentary for the next match. The Good Hands cut a promo and Skyler says it’s hard to distinguish between PCO and the mutants in Georgia.

Match 4: PCO vs The Good Hands

PCO hits a running senton dive to The Good Hands on the outside. PCO goes to the top rope and hits a De-Animator on Hotch on the apron. PCO hits a reverse DDT on Skyler and goes to the top rope and hits a PCOsault for the win.

Result: PCO def. The Good Hands by pinfall

Rating: NR

After the match, Hotch gets in D’Amore’s face and slaps him. D’Amore hits a Sky High on Hotch and signals for the Canadian Destroyer but Bully Ray’s music hits. Maclin comes up from behind and low blows PCO and attacks D’Amore. Bully hits them with steel chairs. Maclin takes out handcuffs and cuffs Scott D’Amore to the ropes. Maclin and D’Amore set up a table and hit a double chokeslam on PCO through the table. Bully teases hitting Scott with a steel chair and Scott covers himself and Bully decides against it. Bully throw PCO down a ramp going through the exit of Centre Stage. Bully Ray and Maclin goes towards the exit and pour lighter fluid on PCO and set him on fire.

Scott D’Amore walks backstage looking for PCO and Gia Miller asks how this affects their match at Slammiversary. Scott says he doesn’t care.

Match 5: Gisele Shaw vs Courtney Rush

Gisele hits a running uppercut onto Courtney in the corner for two. Gisele hits a double stomp onto Courtney who’s draped onto the second rope for two. Courtney hits an exploder suplex for two. Gisele hits a German Suplex for two. Courtney hits a Samoan Drop and looks for the spear, but Savannah Evans distracts her. Jessicka sends Savannah into the steel steps. Jai Vidal tries to distract Courtney, but she drops him. Gisele gets a roll-up on Courtney with her feet on the ropes for the win.

Result: Gisele Shaw def. Courtney Rush by pinfall

Rating: **½

Backstage, Kenny King is walking with Sheldon Jean when a woman walks up to him and asks for a picture. She then puts a dollar bill into his pants. Kenny King runs her off. Another woman shows up and Kenny King tells her not to say his name. Joe Hendry shows up and says Hendry made his life a living hell. Kenny says Hendry has no friends and his burned all his bridges. Joe Hendry says all he has to do is say his name. Yuya Uemura shows up.

Match 6: Motorcity Machine Guns vs Nick Aldis and Lio Rush

Shelley hits a springboard forearm on a downed Rush for two. Shelley hits a knee in Rush’s midsection. Shelley chases Rush outside the ring but runs into a clothesline from Aldis as we go to commercial.

Back from commercial and Aldis guillotines Shelley on the second rope with his knee. Aldis tosses Shelley with a pumphandle for two. Tag to Rush who throws Shelley in the corner and chokes Shelley with his foot. Rush hits a snap suplex for two. Rush gets a chokehold on Shelley before he tags to Aldis who gets a chinlock on Shelley. Shelley drops Aldis face first into the middle turnbuckle. Aldis tags to Rush who looks to clear out Sabin before he gets the tag, but Sabin hits him with a forearm and gets the tag. Sabin and Shelley hit a Magic Killer for two. Rush hits a running senton on Sabin and Shelley on the outside. Rush hits a clothesline on Sabin for two. Aldis hits an elbow drop for another two. Rush goes to the top rope, but Sabin gets him down. Aldis gets the Kingsland Cloverleaf on Shelley but eats a superkick by Sabin. Rush hits a lowboy on Sabin which the referee doesn’t see. Rush hits the Final Hour on Sabin for the win.

Result: Nick Aldis and Lio Rush def. The Motorcity Machine Guns by pinfall

Rating: ****