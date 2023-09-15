Himanshu’s Impact Wrestling Review 09.14.23  

Hey there, IMPACT fans! It’s Thursday and that means it’s time for another episode of IMPACT Wrestling. I’m Himanshu (you can follow me on Twitter @Himanshu_Doi) and you know how this works. Tonight on IMPACT, the historic 1000th episode of IMPACT! goes down as Team 3D return to the ring for the first time in 7 years, Traci Brooks and Frankie Kazarian look to settle the score vs. Eddie and Alisha Edwards, Lio Rush defends the X-Division Title against Chris Sabin, Feast or Fired returns, we’ll hear from Josh Alexander and so much more! So let’s jump right in!

As a reminder, the GoFundMe for Larry’s daughters is still active and if you can make a donation, that would be awesome. Thank you so much to everyone who’s done so thus far.

IMPACT Wrestling

Date: September 15th, 2023

Location: Westchester County Center in White Plains, NY

Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matt Rehwoldt

Scott D’Amore opens the show and says if they watched IMPACT episode 1, the very first thing they see will be Team Canada, and he couldn’t be more proud after 998 episodes. He brings up the Knockouts and introduces Gail Kim who makes her way to the ring.

Gail Kim thanks Scott and the fans who made this division the difference maker in the entire industry. They play a video package on the Knockouts Division with women past and present featured.

The Beautiful People’s music hits and they make their way to the ring. Angelina says its great to see Gail and says that was a great video package but she has a question for her. She asks if that was the best they could come up with. They call Gail Kim ugly and Gail Kim threatens to get physical.

Gisele Shaw comes out and welcomes The Beautiful People. She says that she improved upon The Beautiful People. Velvet asks who from her generation can match up to them.

Jordynne Grace’s music hits. Grace says in every generation some things are constant. Like ODB, Tara, Gail Kim and annoying, vapid bitches.

Deonna Purrazzo comes out. Jordynne asks if she’s here to represent the annoying, vapid bitches. Deonna said she is here to represent the Age of the Virtuosa.

Trinity comes out and says she’s the Knockouts World Champion. Awesome Kong comes out with Raisha Saeed and Raisha Saeed challenges anyone to face Kong. Tasha Steelz comes out their cannot have a historic episode like this without the history maker, the greatest who retired the greatest. Mickie James shows up and says she is back and will be the 5th member of the team of Kong, Gail, Jordynne, Trinity and Mickie and says next week will be a fight.

Eric Young is backstage with America’s Most Wanted. Santino shows up and says they’re his favourite tag team. They hear glass shatter and it’s Shark Boy. Santino asks if he’d like to be a Deputy Director of Authority next week. Shark Boy says he’s their guy.

Match 1: Feast or Fired

Chris Bey climbs the corner and grabs a briefcase. Crazzy Steve grabs a briefcase but is cornered by Myers and Moose. Myers charges Steve but gets stuck with a fork in the stomach. Moose lets him leave the ring with the suitcase. Joe Hendry sees a suitcase and signals to Yuya to get it. Yuya grabs the briefcase and exits. Heath and Maclin fight for the last briefcase and Maclin finally gets it, but Rhino comes in and gores Maclin, with the suitcase flying out of Maclin’s hands and into Moose’s outside the ring who claims it.

Result: Chris Bey, Crazzy Steve, Yuya Uemura and Moose grab the four briefcases.

Rating: ***

Gia Miller is backstage with Chris Sabin and talks about getting revenge on Lio Rush. Sabin says he doesn’t respect Lio Rush. He said he will not only beat Rush, but he will make history by becoming the first ever 10-time X-Division Champion.

Desi Hit Squad of Rohit Raju and Champagne Singh are here and Rohit asks how you can have a celebration of IMPACT 1000 without the Desi Hit Squad and which tag team has done more than them. Team 3D’s music hits and we’re having a match.

Match 2: Team 3D vs Desi Hit Squad

Bully Ray hits a scoop slam, leading to a headbutt in the groin by D-Von, followed by the 3D for the win.

Result: Team 3D def. Desi Hit Squad by pinfall

Rating: **

After the match, Rohit Raju is powerbombed through a table.

Josh Alexander is walking backstage and sees The Rascalz eating pizza on the floor. Josh says they’re making a mess. Trey makes a joke about Josh being 10 pounds lighter. Josh throws Trey’s bag away and challenges them to a 2 on 1 match. Rascalz walk away

Josh Alexander comes out and says he has been an IMPACT fan and he’s proud to say it. He says the 15 year old him would not believe he would be standing here celebrating 1000 episodes. He says he never lost his IMPACT World Title and he’s here to make that right.

Alex Shelley’s music hits. Alex says the title is not his anymore. He says he’s welcome for all he’s done for Josh to be able to come to be able to feed his family with. Josh says he’s an Alex Shelley fan. Shelley asks if he’s a fan or a mark. Josh says maybe the saying was right, to never meet your heroes because they might disappoint you. Josh says the one world title match Shelley lost was against Josh. Shelley says that was a different time, now he’s the main character and Josh is a sidequest. Josh challenges them to fight now. The Rascalz come in and attack Josh from behind. Alex Shelley leaves the ring.

The Rascalz are backstage and Shark Boy comes up to them and books Trey vs Josh Alexander in a one-on-one match for next week. Santino comes in and says he’s a natural. Kenny King shows up livid and says he wants his Digital Media title rematch. Santino says he can’t do that but there is an IMPACT legend who is also looking for a fight and that is Eric Young, and books Eric Young vs Kenny King.

Match 3: Kazarian and Traci Brooks vs Eddie and Alisha Edwards

Traci Brooks spears Alisha. Eddie grabs Traci by the hair and takes her to the top rope but Traci hits the X-Factor and Kazarian hits the Boston Knee Party. Traci hits the Fade to Black for the win.

Result: Kazarian and Traci Brooks def. Eddie and Alisha Edwards by pinfall

Rating: ***

Kazarian gets on the mic. He says it’s been a big night of celebrations but there’s one more thing left. A video package airs which announces that Traci Brooks is entering the IMPACT Wrestling Hall of Fame.

Gia Miller is backstage with Lio Rush. Lio Rush says he’s not worried about Chris Sabin. He said he’s coming in hot like he always does.

Tommy Dreamer is backstage and says winning the Digital Media Championship was one of the greatest moments of his life. He says he is going to defend the title anywhere and have fun.

Match 4: Lio Rush vs Chris Sabin for the X-Division Championship

Rush hits a springboard moonsault on Sabin on the outside. Rush hits a vertical suplex on the ramp followed by driving him back first into the apron. Back in the ring and Rush goes for a Cradle Shock but Sabin gets out of it. Rush goes to the top rope but Sabin catches him with a superplex. Sabin locks in a STF on Rush. Sabin hits a Clothesline from Hell Michigan followed by a Cradle Shock but Sabin only gets two. Sabin takes Lio Rush to the top rope but Lio rakes the eyes and hits the Final Hour for two. Sabin hits a superkick followed by Shell-shocked followed by Cradle Shock for the win.

Result: Chris Sabin def. Lio Rush by pinfall to win the X-Division Championship

Rating: ****¾

After the match, members of the IMPACT Wrestling roster come out and hoist Sabin on their shoulder as he celebrates.