Himanshu’s TNA Impact Review 4.25.24  

Hey there, TNA fans! It's Thursday and that means it's time for another episode of iMPACT! The action emanates from the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas as the fallout from an unforgettable Rebellion begins as we have Nic Nemeth vs. Eddie Edwards, Mike Santana vs. Myron Reed and more.

TNA iMPACT!

Date: April 25th, 2024

Location: Palms Casino in Las Vegas, NV

Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matt Rehwoldt

Nic Nemeth comes out and says he doesn’t know what to do. He says he is broken. Matt Hardy comes out and says he had a premonition that he would come out. He shows footage of Moose pinning Nic Nemeth. He said that did not look like an official pinfall to him. Moose comes out with The System and says Matt Hardy thinks he is the Head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders and now he sees why they suck. Moose says this isnt football and he can’t challenge the play. Nic Nemeth challenges them to get into the ring and say it to their face. Eddie Edwards says he looks and sounds pathetic. He says he sees where Nic Nemeth is coming from. He says Nic Nemeth came here looking to be Kurt Angle, but he’s not even going to be the next Eric Angle. Nic Nemeth challenged Eddie Edwards to a match later tonight.

Mustafa Ali is backstage with The Good Hands and Santino Marella with a ballot box. Mustafa Ali praises democracy in TNA. Jordynne Grace drops her ballot and asks Santino if she can talk to him.

We see highlights from Rebellion where PCO and Sami Callihan appeared and Jordynne Grace beat Steph deLander.

Jordynne Grace talks about her match at Rebellion and says she’s glad she had PCO at the back of her sleeve. She talks about her match against Miyu Yamashita next week and says that she’s a fighting champion and will defend the Knockouts World title next week. Miyu Yamashita shows up and says she will take the title.

Match 1: Mike Santana vs. Myron Reed

Myron Reed tries to hit a cutter onto the entrance way but Santana catches him and hits the Rolling Buck 50 on the ramp. He throws Myron Reed back in the ring and hits a senton onto the remaining members if the Rascalz. Santana hits the STB on Myron Reed for the win.

Result: Mike Santana def. Myron Reed by pinfall

Rating: NR

After the match, Maclin’s music hits and he orders The Rascalz to get into the ring. The four of them surround the ring and Maclin gets in the ring but The Rascalz bail on him. Santana tries to hit the STB on Maclin but Maclin gets out of the ring.

Steph deLander is backstage with Kon and says what happened at Rebellion and was the Las Vegas Screwjob. She tells Jordynne Grace to bring her boyfriend PCO and they will have a tag team match at Under Siege.

Josh Alexander comes out. He says his heart bleed for the three letters TNA and he showed that at Rebellion when he beat Hammerstone and came out the Last Man Standing. He says there’s one thing he hasn’t been called in a long time and it’s been eating away at him, and that’s the TNA World Champion. Kazarian’s music hits. Kazarian says he wins one match and he thinks that qualifies him to be the No. 1 contender. He says he also won his match at Rebellion. He says he beat a TNA OG in a Full Metal Mayhem. He says if anybody qualifies to be a No. 1 contender, it’s him. Josh Alexander says how about they have a match to determine the No. 1 contender. Kazarian says his arm is injured after his match. Josh Alexander says his Last Man Standing match was brutal too but he isn’t moaning about it. Kazarian says that doesn’t work for him, brother. A referee enters the ring and Jade Chung announces that the match has been made official right now.

Match 2: Josh Alexander vs. Kazarian

Kazarian goes for the chickenwing but Alexander reverses into the Ankle Lock. Kazarian gets out of it and hits a guillotine leg drop followed by a DDT off the ropes for two. Kazarian looks for Fade To Black but Alexander gets out of it. Kazarian hits a scoop slam and goes for a springboard leg drop but Alexander reverses it into an Ankle Lock which Kazarian reverses. Alexander hits a German Suplex. Alexander hits a half-and-half Suplex for two. Alexander goes for the C4 Spike but Kazarian gets out of it and hits a slingshot cutter for two. Kazarian gets weapons from underneath the ring and tries to hit Josh with a chair but the referee takes it away. Kazarian gets a steel chain but Eric Young takes it from him. Kazarian feigns injury and the referee ejects Young from ringside. Josh Alexander locks in the Ankle Lock and Kazarian taps.

Result: Josh Alexander def. Kazarian by submission

Rating: ***

Backstage, Jake Something talks with Santino Marella who tells him he can’t challenge for the X-Division title again. Hammerstone comes in and demands to talk with Santino. Something tells him to respect Santino. Hammerstone shoves Something and Santino books them in a match for Under Siege.

We see First Class coming in to the venue in a limo with Bun B.

First Class is introduced by Gia Miller and they come to the entrance way. Rich Swann says Joe Hendry has been doing nothing but devalue their name, but after the ass whooping, he’s going to be putting respect on the name of First Class. Gia asks if they’re going to be putting respect on his name. Joe Hendry comes out and says he’s not here to fight because at Rebellion Rich Swann beat him and he suffered a very serious groin injury. He says he owes an apology and he’s going to do it in the ring next week.

George Iceman introduces Ash by Elegance to the ring.

Match 3: Ash by Elegance vs. Xia Brookside

Brookside goes to the top rope and hits a crossbody for two. Ash gets Brookside in a fireman’s carry but Xia gets out of it. Ash kicks her and Xia gets out of the ring. George Iceman gives her brass knuckles but the referee catches her and Xia Brookside rolls her up for the win.

Result: Xia Brookside def. Ash by Elegance by pinfall

Rating: **

Backstage, we see Santino Marella with the ballots and he says Trey Miguel wins it. Ace asks by how many votes and Santino says by 60. Leon Slater says there aren’t even 60 people here. Santino says they will have a match between the top two contenders next week and the winner will face Mustafa Ali at Under Siege.

The Good Hands come out and Skyler says Sami is a lot like the losers in Las Vegas. He says The Death Machine has a death wish and it is from these Good Hands.

Match 4: Sami Callihan vs. The Good Hands

Sami Callihan hits a powerbomb on Jason Hotch. Sami cuts Hotch’s webbing with a poster of PCO. Skyler hits a spear on Sami followed by a moonsault by Hotch. Skyler hits a slingshot spear for two. Jason Hotch comes leaping in and Sami levels him with a right hand. Sami hits a Cactus Driver 97 on Jason Hotch for the win.

Result: Sami Callihan def. The Good Hands by pinfall

Rating: **

Kazarian is backstage and Maclin walks up to him and says he has a proposition. He says he saw what happened tonight with Josh and EY, and he has a problem with Santana. Kazarian says he is the king of TNA and he doesn’t trust Maclin. Maclin says he has every right not to trust him. Maclin says he helps Kazarian with his enemies and Kazarian helps him with his.

Tom Hannifan and Matt Rehwoldt run down the card for Under Siege.

Ryan Nemeth is seen at ringside for the next match.

Match 5: Eddie Edwards vs. Nic Nemeth

Nemeth hits elbow drop on Eddie Edwards for two. Nemeth goes for the Fameasser but Edwards gets out of the way and Nemeth hits a DDT for two. Nemeth signals for the Sweet Chin Music but Eddie gets out of the ring. Nemeth throws him back into the ring and goes to the top rope but Eddie catches him. Eddie hits a superplex and follows it up with a Tiger Driver for two. Nemeth hits a superkick followed by an Olympic Slam for two. Nemeth hits a headbutt and goes for the Danger Zone but Eddie holds onto the ropes. Nemeth and Edwards drop each other with a clothesline. Brian Myers tries to get involved but Ryan Nemeth gets into it with him. Moose hits Nemeth with the World Title belt and Eddie Edwards hits the Boston Knee Party for the win.

Result: Eddie Edwards def. Nic Nemeth by pinfall

Rating: ***

After the match, Moose attacks Nic Nemeth and Myers calls Ryan Nemeth who is held back by security. Nic’s neck is held in a steel chair and Moose hits it with a steel chair. Mike Bailey and Trent Seven run in and The System bail out of the ring.