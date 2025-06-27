Himanshu’s TNA Impact Review 6.26.25

Hey there, TNA fans! It’s Thursday, and that means it’s time for another episode of TNA iMPACT! I’m Himanshu (you can follow me on Twitter @Himanshu_Doi) and you know how this works. Tonight on iMPACT, Mike Santana and AJ Francis settle their score in a Street Fight, Matt and Jeff Hardy step up to fight back against the uprising of Icarus and Williams, John Skyler faces Mustafa Ali in the first-ever Call to Arms Match, Zachary Wentz of The Rascalz collides with Ryan Nemeth, Moose is set for competition and more. So, let’s jump right in!

As a reminder, the GoFundMe for Larry’s daughters is still active, and if you can make a donation, that would be awesome. Thank you so much to everyone who’s done so thus far.

TNA iMPACT!

Date: June 26th, 2025

Location: UPMC Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matt Rehwoldt

Joe Hendry comes out to open the show. He thanks the fans and says they have always had his back. He said he has to acknowledge the fact that he lost to Trick Williams, and he lost the TNA World Championship to someone that doesn’t even work here. He said Trick Williams has something that belongs to him, to TNA and each and every single one of the fans. He said the fans all helped him make history and they all did it together. He said they were here for his ascension, and now he wants them for his redemption. He said that at Slammiversary, he will bring back the Championship to TNA.

Backstage promo by Killer Kelly. She says once you start to get close to someone, you see how they really are. She says she and Masha were like a chain. She says she watched her become the TNA Knockouts World Champion, but she also watched her forget who made her a monster. She says she will show who the real monster is. She says there is a Battle Royal for the opportunity at the TNA Knockouts World Champion. She says there’s no way she’s going to lose it.

Match 1: Zachary Wentz vs. Ryan Nemeth

Ryan Nemeth with an armwringer and Wentz flips out if it and dropkicks Nemeth. Wents hits a springboard Tornilla off the corner for two. Wentz goes for a handspring but Nic Nemeth trips him from the outside while the referee wasn’t looking. Ryan hits a neckbreaker for two. Ryan with a sleeper hold and whips Wentz in the corner and goes for a spear but Wentz gets out of the way. Ryan goes for another neckbreaker but Wentz reverses it into a backslide for two. Wentz with a handspring knee and another knee in the face to Ryan in the corner followed by a penalty kick and a running standing shooting star press for two. Wentz goes to the top rope but Ryan drops him and hits a DDT for two. Nic hands Ryan one of the TNA Tag Team title belts but the referee takes it away and Wentz hits the Spiral Tap for the win.

Result: Zachary Wentz def. Ryan Nemeth by pinfall

Rating: ***

After the match, The Rascalz challenge the Nemeths to get in the ring but the Nemeths leave.

We see footage from NXT where Josh Briggs challenged Trick Williams for the TNA World Championship and lost before Joe Hendry appeared and attacked Trick.

Gia Miller with a backstage interview of Trick Williams. Trick asks doesn’t he look ready. He says whatever heart Joe has he’s going to kick out of him. He says his money is on AJ Francis to kick Mike Santana back to the block tonight.

Gia Miller with a backstage interview with Masha Slamovich. Masha says she thrives under pressure. She says if Kelly wants to play mind games, not to waste time and to have a chain match next week. Arianna Grace comes up and says she has a surprise, but she can’t say what yet.

Match 2: Knockouts Battle Royal for a future TNA Knockouts World Championship match

The Iinspiration attack The Elegance Brand and the Elegance Brand try to eliminate The Iinspiration but everyone in the match throw both teams outside and both teams brawl to the back. Jody Threat with a Pop Shove It to the outside to Katie Arquette to eliminate her. Tasha Steelz throws Jada Stone over the corner turnbuckle to eliminate her. Indi Hartwell whips Mila Moore into the ropes and Mila falls over and gets eliminated. Lei Ying Lee looks tohit hammerfists in the corner to Jody Threat but Jody picks her up and tries to throw Lee out but Lee pulls Jody over to eliminate her. Harley Hudson and Myla Grace team up to eliminate Rosemary, before Alisha Edwards and Tasha Steelz eliminate Harley and Myla. Tasha eliminates Alisha Edwards. Brookside picks up Victoria Crawford over the top rope and Lei Ying Lee eliminates her with a kick. Steelz and Xia Brookside get into a brawl and Steelz eliminates Xia, Lei Ying Lee eliminates Steelz and Tessa eliminates Lei Ying Lee. Tessa and Indi Hartwell are left standing. Tessa flips Indi over the top rope. Tessa chases Indi and Indi flips her over to the apron. They both fight on the apron and Ash by Elegance pops out from under the ring and eliminates them both.

Result: Ash by Elegance wins the Knockouts Battle Royal for a future TNA Knockouts World Championship match

Rating: **¾

Masha Slamovich shows up after the match but Fatal Influence’s music hits and NXT Women’s Champion Jacy Jayne comes out.

We see footage from last week where Jake Something attacked Mance Warner.

Jake Something says he’s back. He says one man who was checking on him was Tommy Dreamer. He says he saw Mance Warner sucker punch him. He says he’ll send him to the hospital. He says the TNA International Championship is made for someone like him. He says Maclin is on notice. Maclin comes upto him and says welcome back and see you soon.

TNA Injury Report and Mike Santana is cleared from his head injury, KC Navarro is out with a dislocated knee and Elijah is out with torn triceps.

Tom Hannifan says Elijah has had successful surgery. Matt Rehwoldt says he was supposed to celebrate his birthday here in Pittsburgh and they’re thinking of Elijah.

Match 3: Mustafa Ali vs. John Skyler in a Call to Arms Match

Both Ali and Skyler get tied in the corner. Ali frees himself with a pair of scissors and dropkicks Skyler in the corner. Skyler flips Ali over to the outside of the ring. Hotch hands over the scissors to Skyler and Skyler cuts off the rope. Tasha Steelz hides the scissors. Ali goes for a rolling neckbreaker and Skyler counters it with a DDT. Skyler hits a slingshot spear for two. Ali chokes Skyler with the rope and goes to the top rope for a 450 Splash and the win.

Result: Mustafa Ali def. John Skyler by pinfall

Rating: **¾

After the match, Hotch gets in Ali’s face and Ali sends him into the post and throws him into the ring. Ali takes a steel chair and looks to attack The Great Hands with it but Tasha comes to stops him. Ali goes to attack them anyway. A music hits and Cedric Alexander’s name shows up on the screen and the crowd pop. Cedric Alexander comes out and faces Ali. Ali grabs Tasha by the hand to leave with him but Cedric grabs her other hand. The Great Hands and Tasha stand behind Cedric as Ali leaves.

We see footage of last week when the Home Town Man pinned Eddie Edwards. The System with a backstage interview and Moose says at Slammiversary he’ll end up in the biggest match of his whole career, but for him, it’s just another Sunday. Matt Cardona walks up to Brian Myers, and Eddie asks why he’s around here as he doesn’t work here. Eddie says he’ll talk to Santino for a match next week. Brian looks at Matt Cardona before leaving with The System.

Match 4: Judas Icarus and Travis Williams vs. The Hardys

Jeff with an armwringer on Travis Williams and tags to Matt and drop him followed by a somersault. Matt and Jeff pull Travis from the bottom corner and a pin gets broken up by Judas. Eric Young pulls Matt Hardy to the outside and Travis hits a knee off the apron on Matt and throws him back in the ring for a two count. Judas gets the tag and hits a clothesline for two. Travis gets the tag and Eric Young attacks Matt outside the ring. He tries it again and the referee catches him and ejects him from ringside. Security gets him away. Jeff hits the leg drop followed by the dropkick for two. He goes for a Twist of Fate but Travis hits a dropkick for two. Jeff and Matt hit the Plot Twist on Judas and Jeff hits the Swanton Bomb for two.

Result: The Hardys def. Judas Icarus and Travis Williams by pinfall

Rating: ***

Jeff Hardy gets on the mic and says he has to call out his favourite wrestler Leon Slater. Leon Slater comes out. Matt says he loves to call him Leon Slater Hardy. He says Leon has been putting in the work day in and day out. He says Leon is a future star and now he is on the road to Slammiversary and he gets to becomes exactly who he says he is, he gets to become the youngest X-Division Champion in history. He says they know he will. A “Leon Slater” chant breaks out and Leon says at Slammiversary he’s going there to show out. He says at New York he’s going to live forever or die trying. He says he’s doing it for him, but more importantly, he’s doing it for his mum, his little sister and everyone of the fans that have been on him on this crazy journey, and to make the both of the Hardys proud. He says Moose has a match next week and he’s going to sit at the announcers’ table to get a close eye on his opponent for Slammiversary.

Moose gets on the mic and says he needed a warm-up and he personally requested that this match be a triple threat so Leon better take note.

Match 5: Moose vs. Shane Sabre vs. Jake Painter

Moose grabs Shane by the face and whips him into Jake. He clothesline both Shane and Jake. He hits a Last Ride powerbomb on Jake and a pop-up powerbomb to Shane on Jake. He hits a spear to Jake for the win.

Result: Moose def. Shane Sabre and Jake Painter by pinfall

Rating: NR

Moose points to Leon and punches Jake but Leon gets in his face. Moose holds up his belt and leaves.

A video package and AJ Francis who says Santana doesnt deserve to be TNA World Champion, he does. Santana says every pain that his daughter felt, he’s going to give it out to him. He says his name is going to get crossed out.

Match 6: Mike Santana vs. AJ Francis in a Street Fight

Mike Santana makes his way out through the crowd and goes right after AJ. He clotheslines AJ out of the ring and hits a dropkick through the ropes to AJ outside. He pulls out a table and sets it up. He hits a running boot to AJ who goes over the barricade. They fight in the crowd and Santana whips AJ into the barricade. AJ picks Santana and drops him throat first onto a barricade as we go to a commercial break.

Back from the break and Santana clotheslines AJ over the barricade back into the ringside area and hits a springboard off the barricade for a superman punch. Santana leaps off the steel steps but AJ catches him and lawndarts him into the ring post. AJ pulls out a steel chair from under the ring and throws it in the ring. He pulls out a trash can lid and hits Santana with it. He chokes Santana against the steel steps. Santana kicks AJ but AJ slams Santana on the floor. AJ pulls out another steel chair and hits Santana with it. He chokes Santana’s neck with it and sets up the chair in the middle of the ring and sits on it. Santana elbows him and AJ body slams him onto the set up steel chair and covers him for two. Santana clotheslines AJ but he doesn’t fall and Santana throws a trash can at him followed by a running somersault to AJ on the outside. Santana drives AJ into the steel steps and sets up a table next to the previous table. Santana hits an Asai moonsault on AJ outside the ring and goes for a frog splash but AJ gets out of the way and Santana hits the Rolling Buck 50 for two. Santana picks AJ and hits a Death Valley Driver onto the set up steel chair for two. AJ takes Santana to the apron and picks him up but Santana gets out of it and hits him with the Attitude Adjustment on the tables outside the ring. Trick Williams comes out but Joe Hendry’s music hits and he comes out to brawl with Trick to the back. Santana hits the frog splash for two. Santana goes for Spin The Block but AJ spears him. AJ goes for the Down Payment but Santana tries to fight out of it and AJ catches on to him to hit the Styles Clash but it’s only two. KC hands a drink to AJ who goes for Spin The Block but Santana ducks and hits him with a champagne bottle and hits Spin The Block for the win.

Result: Mike Santana def. AJ Francis by pinfall

Rating: ****

After the match, Santana gets on the mic and says he has clawed and bled to be where he is today and it is because of all of them. He says they don’t call him the standard of TNA for nothing. He says when they mention the TNA World Title, they mention his name. He says Slammiversary, New York, UBS Arena, he wants Joe Hendry, Trick Williams, Mike Santana in the main event. He says Santino knows what to do and he owes him one. He says to get used to this face because he’s the standard of TNA.