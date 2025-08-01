Himanshu’s TNA Impact Review 7.31.25  

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hey there, TNA fans! It’s Thursday, and that means it’s time for another episode of TNA iMPACT! I’m Himanshu (you can follow me on Twitter @Himanshu_Doi) and you know how this works. Tonight on iMPACT, The System go through TNA World Champion Trick Williams and FIR$T CLA$$, NXT’s Jacy Jayne faces a furious Masha Slamovich, Mike Santana speaks for the first time since Slammiversary, Sami Callihan will break his silence in an exclusive sit-down interview, Indi Hartwell and Dani Luna team up to take on Jody Threat & NXT’s Arianna Grace and more. So, let’s jump right in!

As a reminder, the GoFundMe for Larry’s daughters is still active, and if you can make a donation, that would be awesome. Thank you so much to everyone who’s done so thus far.

TNA iMPACT!

Date: July 31st, 2025

Location: Ryan Center in Kingston, Rhode Island

Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matt Rehwoldt

Match 1: Cedric Alexander vs. Jason Hotch vs. Leon Slater for the TNA X-Division Championship

They all grab onto each other, and Cedric hits a bridging German Suplex pin for two. Cedric hits a flatliner on Leon and German Suplex on Hotch. Cedric hits a Michinoku for two. Leon leaps off the top and eats a knee by Hotch. Hotch hits dual German Suplexes on Cedric. Slater pulls Hotch in from the apron and hits a Twist of Fate. He goes to the top rope and hits a Swanton 450 for the win.

Result: Leon Slater def. Cedric Alexander and Jason Hotch to retain the TNA X-Division Championship

Rating: ***

After the match, Cedric Alexander goes face-to-face with Leon.

Gabby LaSpisa is backstage with Masha Slamovich. Masha says that Jacy Jayne is going to be sorry that she has to face Masha again. She says that she made this division violent and she made the title mean something and tonight she’s going to take that title back.

Leon Slater is backstage, and Cedric comes up to him to congratulate him. He says Leon didn’t pin him and until he does, that Championship is still up for grabs. Leon says he’s still the champion.

Match 2: Indi Hartwell & Dani Luna vs. Jody Threat & Arianna Grace

Dani and Arianna lock up and Arianna pushes her off. Dani with an armwringer and Arianna rolls out of it. Dani with a headlock, and Arianna gets out of it and Dani takes her down with a shoulder block. Indi gets the tag, and she hits a body slam for two. Dani gets the tag and Arianna rolls her up for two. Arianna hits an elbow and tags to Jody. Jody and Dani slap hands and they lock up. Jody hits a springboard lungblower and a crossbody for two. Jody whips Dani to the ropes and Dani falls through the ropes to the outside. Arianna hits a neckbreaker for two. Arianna hits a back elbow in the corner and looks to tag but Jody is apprehensive. Indi gets the tag, and she knees Jody in the gut and tags to Dani. Jody hits a Michinoku Driver for two. She looks for Pop Shove It, but Dani gets out of it and hits the Luna Landing for the win.

Result: Indi Hartwell & Dani Luna def. Jody Threat & Arianna Grace by pinfall

Rating: **¾

Victoria Crawford looks on from ringside.

Jake Something backstage promo. He says the International Championship is made for Jake Something. Steve Maclin shows up and they face off.

Kazarian says there was a time when hard work was rewarded and people like him were respected. He says the disrespect is disgusting. He says he and Carlos Silva need to talk. He says he is not just a wrestler, he’s a king.

Mike Santana makes his entrance through the crowd. He says the eyes of the wrestling world were locked in at UBS Arena, but he lost. He says though he was cheated, the reality is that he lost. He says he’s been at the bottom before, but he fought. He says when he lost his father, he fought. He says when he took a bet on himself, he was doubted, but he fought. He says he had to look across the ring, into the front row and watch the tears run down his little girl’s face, and he knew had to throw everything aside to comfort his little girl. He says she told him that he’s going to get him next week. He says when he looked in her face, he knew what needed to be done. He says he will step into these rope and he will be TNA World Champion.

Match 3: Masha Slamovich vs. Jacy Jayne for the TNA Knockouts World Championship

Masha and Jacy exchange pins. Jacy hits a hurricanrana. Masha hits a running boot on the apron followed by a clothesline. Fallon Henley grabs Masha’s leg and Jacy hits a superkick. Jacy hits a running kick off the apron to Masha on the outside. Jacy hits a neckbreaker for two. Jacy with a sleeper hold and Masha gets out of it and she kicks Jacy in the gut, a boot in the corner and hits a rolling back heel kick. Ash by Elegance attacks Masha from behind.

Result: Masha Slamovich def. Jacy Jayne by disqualification

Rating: **¼

The Elegance Brand face off against Fatal Influence and Lei Ying Lee and Xia Brookside come out to be beside Masha Slamovich.

Time for the TNA Injury Report presented by Bioflex. Gia Miller is cleared and will return next week, Moose is cleared to compete, Elijah had a triceps surgery but a return date is not known, Jake Something and Mance Warner are cleared after their hardcore match.

KC Navarro is backstage, and the doctor tells him he can’t clear him tonight. AJ Francis says he paid him because KC told him he could go. He tells him to get his crutch.

Ash by Elegance is backstage and Santino Marella comes up to her. Masha walks in and is pissed off. Ash says she is the No. 1 contender for the Knockouts World Championship. Santino books Ash by Elegance vs. Jacy Jayne and the winner faces Masha Slamovich. He says Heather and M by Elegance are banned from ringside.

A video package on Mara Sade. She says TNA was built on legacy and opportunity and she wants to be part of that. She says TNA is going to be the place for her to grow and inspire. She says she is going to shine and show who Mara Sade is.

Order 4 comes out. John Skyler introduces Mustafa Ali. Ali says TNA is filled with chaos because outsiders have infiltrated their locker rooms, and tonight he says it is time for change, and change lies with the Order 4. He talks about the head of his secret service Agent Zero. He says they cheer for a fraud like Joe Hendry who is the reason they’re in this mess right now.

Joe Hendry comes out. He shows footage of a toy with John Skyler’s face on it. We see the toy with “In Ali We Trust” T-shirt and then we see him in the toilet, apparently after using it to wipe his ass. Ali says he wishes they would say his name and he would disappear. Joe Hendry proposed facing him in the ring tonight. Ali says they will do it but they will do it next week to give them time to prepare to give them something to believe in. Joe Hendry says the entire world will be chanting “We believe”.

Tom Hannifan with an interview with Sami Callihan. Sami says he’s not mad at Moose, he’s disgusted at himself. Tom says Moose said some derogatory comments. Sami says maybe everything he said is right. He said he struggled with body issues all his life. He says people calling him fat isn’t something new. He says he has not been the same Sami Callihan for years. He says him being in front of the camera is a disservice. He says at Emergence he wants one match against Mike Santana. He says if he loses, he rides off into the sunset and the Death Machine retires.

Match 4: Moose & Eddie Edwards vs. AJ Francis and Trick Williams

Moose hits a big boot on AJ and Moose and Eddie clothesline AJ out of the ring. Moose and Eddie throw Trick out of the ring. Moose with shoulder blocks to AJ but AJ doesn’t fall. AJ with a forearm but Moose takes down AJ. Trick Williams gets the tag, and Moose throws Trick in the corner and chops him. Trick takes Moose down with a leg lariat as we go to commercial.

Back from commercial and Moose hits a suplex on AJ. Eddie gets the tag and pulls down the ropes to take Trick to the outside and takes him out with a suicide dive. KC Navarro grabs Eddie’s leg and pulls him down on the apron. AJ gets the tag and Trick whips AJ into Eddie in the corner and dropkicks Eddie, followedby an elbow drop by AJ for two. AJ chokes Eddie against the ropes. Eddie hits a Blue Thunder Bomb on AJ and tags to Moose. Moose hits a Book End to Trick and a headbutt to AJ. Moose hits a pop-up powerbomb to Trick and goes for the cover but AJ breaks it up. KC Navarro looks to hit Moose with his crutch but hits Trick instead. Moose hits the Spear on Trick for the win.

Result: Moose & Eddie Edwards def. AJ Francis and Trick Williams by pinfall

Rating: ***

Eddie Edwards points to the TNA logo in the ring and him and Moose celebrate in the ring to end the show.