Hiromu Takahashi vs. YOH Set for NJPW BoSJ 28 Finals

– Following today’s NJPW World Tag League 2021 and Best of the Super Juniors 28 Night 21 event, the final are now set for this year’s BoSJ tournament. It will now be former junior heavyweight champion Hiromu Takahashi vs. YOH in the finals, which are scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 15.

YOH pinned his former tag team partner, SHO, and Takahashi beat Robbie Eagles on last night’s show for both men to secure their spots in the finals. The winner of the finals will face reigning IWGP Junior Heavyweight champion El Desperado for the title at Wrestle Kingdom 16 in January.

The finals between Takahashi and YOH will be held on Wednesday at the Ryogoku Kokugikan in Tokyo, Japan. The event will be streamed live on NJPW WOrld.