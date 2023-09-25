Hirooki Goto, Taichi Pulled From NJPW Road to Destruction Events

Hirooki Goto and Taichi have been taken off upcoming NJPW Road to Destruction shows for separate reasons. NJPW announced on Sunday that the two stars have been removed from some upcoming shows. Goto is off the September 56th and 26th shows due to an injury he sustained at Destruction in Kobe, while Taichi has asked for and been graned a personal leave of absence.

Goto, Taichi, out of action on forthcoming dates

As a result of an injury sustained at Destruction in Kobe, Hirooki Goto will not be cleared to compete in scheduled matches at live events September 25 in Nagoya and September 26 in Fukui. Goto is currently undergoing assessment, and currently has no timetable set for his return.

Additionally, Taichi has requested and been granted a leave of absence from events on the Road to Destruction.

We apologise to fans who were looking forward to seeing both wrestle, and appreciate your understanding.

The following changes have been made to applicable matches on dates up to and including October 7 in Sendai:

YOSHI-HASHI, Hirooki Goto & Toru Yano vs HENARE, Jeff Cobb & Callum Newman –>

YOSHI-HASHI, Satoshi Kojima & Toru Yano vs HENARE, Jeff Cobb & Callum Newman (9/25, 9/26 only)

Just Five Guys (SANADA, DOUKI, TAKA Michinoku & Taichi) vs HOUSE OF TORTURE (EVIL, SHO, Yujiro Takahashi & Dick Togo) –>

Just Four Guys (SANADA, DOUKI & TAKA Michinoku) vs HOUSE OF TORTURE (EVIL, SHO & Yoshinobu Kanemaru)