Hiroshi Tanahashi and Yuji Nagata Re-Sign With NJPW

NJPW stars Hiroshi Tanahashi and Yuji Nagata have both re-signed with the company, confirming the news on social media.

Tanahashi, who will face Chris Jericho at Wrestle Kingdom 14 next week, wrote: “The player contract with New Japan Pro Wrestling has been updated. I will do my best next year. Thank you!”

Nagata, who teams with with Manubu Nakanishi against Satoshi Kojima and Hiroyoshi Tenzan at the event, added: “Christmas Eve this year is really cold. It may be the coldest in the past few years?! [Laughs] Such a contract was renewed today. Thank you for New Japan Pro-Wrestling Hiroshi Nagata in 2020.”