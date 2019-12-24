wrestling / News
Hiroshi Tanahashi and Yuji Nagata Re-Sign With NJPW
NJPW stars Hiroshi Tanahashi and Yuji Nagata have both re-signed with the company, confirming the news on social media.
Tanahashi, who will face Chris Jericho at Wrestle Kingdom 14 next week, wrote: “The player contract with New Japan Pro Wrestling has been updated. I will do my best next year. Thank you!”
Nagata, who teams with with Manubu Nakanishi against Satoshi Kojima and Hiroyoshi Tenzan at the event, added: “Christmas Eve this year is really cold. It may be the coldest in the past few years?! [Laughs] Such a contract was renewed today. Thank you for New Japan Pro-Wrestling Hiroshi Nagata in 2020.”
新日本プロレスと選手契約を更改しました。来年も頑張ります。よろしくお願いします！ pic.twitter.com/tDLVycnnJp
— 棚橋 弘至 feat.鉄の意志 (@tanahashi1_100) December 24, 2019
今年のクリスマスイヴは本当に寒いですね。
ここ数年で一番寒いのでは(笑)⁈
そんな本日契約更改しました。
2020年も新日本プロレス永田裕志を宜しくお願いします。
— 永田裕志 (@nagata769) December 24, 2019
