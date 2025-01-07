– With NJPW President Hiroshi Tanahashi embarking on the final year of his wrestling career in 2025, NJPW has announced a group of Final Road matches for Tanahashi during the Road to the New Beginning tour. These new matches have the themes of “Kinship” and “Connection. Here are the initial Final Road bouts for Hiroshi Tanahashi:

* January 19 – Tanahashi, Boltin Oleg, Toru Yano, & Yuji Nagata vs. Yoshinobu Kanemaru, Yujiro Takahashi, Ren Narita and SHO

* January 22 – Tanahashi vs. Shoma Kato

* January 23 – Tanahashi vs. Katsuya Murashima

* February 3 – Tanahashi vs. Daiki Nagai

* February 4 – Tanahashi & Katsuya Murashima vs. Shoma Kato & Togi Makabe

Tanahashi is scheduled to retire at next year’s Wrestle Kingdom 20 at the Tokyo Dome on January 4, 2026. At this year’s Wrestle Kingdom 19, he put his career on the line early against EVIL. He pulled off a win, so he can retire early next year as planned.