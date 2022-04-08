Hiroshi Tanahashi & More Set For NJPW Strong: Collision In Philadelphia

NJPW has announced a few big names for its NJPW Strong: Collision In Philadelphia taping next month. The company announced Hiroshi Tanahashi, Tomohiro Ishii, and Minoru Suzuki for the taping, which takes place at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia on May 15th.

The trio join the previously-announced Will Ospreay, Jeff Cobb, Jay White, “Filthy” Tom Lawlor, Fred Rosser, Chris Dickinson, David Finlay, Juice Robinson, Hikuleo, Ren Narita, Rocky Romero, Yuya Uemura, Clark Connors, and Karl Fredericks for the taping. Matches have yet to be revealed.