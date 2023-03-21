– During today’s NJPW New Japan Cup Final event, Hiroshi Tanahashi announced that he will be stepping up to replace the injured Will Ospreay at the upcoming IMPACT x NJPW Multiverse United: Only The STRONG Survive scheduled for Thursday, March 30. Ospreay was originally scheduled to face Impact’s Mike Bailey. However, Ospreay suffered a shoulder injury earlier this month that has caused him to withdraw from the event.

Hiroshi Tanahashi said on the event (via Himanshu Doi), “On March 30th, there is a joint show between New Japan and IMPACT Wrestling. Speaking about the circumstances… Will Ospreay is injured. That’s where this trump card, a substitute trump card, comes in. You’ll regret choosing me. I’m going to leave an IMPACT!”

The event will be held in Los Angeles at the Globe Theatre. It will be streamed live on FITE TV.