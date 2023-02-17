Hiroshi Tanahashi Vows To Surpass Keiji Mutoh’s Retirement Age

Keiji Mutoh is retiring at the age of 60, and Hiroshi Tanahashi wants to surpass that number. Tanahashi spoke with Tokyo Sports ahead of Mutoh’s retirement show next week at the NJPW and Pro Wrestling NOAH Last Love show, and noted that he wants to wrestle to at least a slightly higher age than Mutoh.

Tanahashi noted that Mutoh was 46 when the two of them battled for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship, the same age he is now. He went on to say that, “If Muto-san retires at 60, I will wrestle until I am 61. I will aim to surpass Muto until the end.”

Mutoh will face Tetsuya Naito in his retirement match at Last Love.