Hiroshi Tanahashi Wants To Bring Zac Efron In For NJPW Appearance

Hiroshi Tanahashi would like to have Zac Efron come to NJPW to make an appearance. The NJPW President spoke with Tokyo Sports at the Japan premiere of The Iron Claw and noted that he enjoyed the movie and would like to see Efron make an appearance for the company.

“Zac Efron is just so cool,” Tanahashi said. “I had an image of actors playing professional wrestlers as thin and macho, but all the actors in this movie have good muscle mass. There were no unnatural moves at all.”

He added, “Chavo [Guerrero, who plays The Sheik] does a good job, and I wanted to bring Zac Efron to New Japan Pro-Wrestling.”

The film is now available on Blu-Ray, DVD and Digital and you can check out our review here.