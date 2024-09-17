– New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) announced today that former IWGP Heavyweight Champion Hiroyoshi Tenzan suffered a right knee injury. As a result, he will have to miss the remainder of NJPW’s Hokkaido tour. You can see the full announcement on the 53-year-old wrestler below:

Hiroyoshi Tenzan injured; to miss remainder of Hokkaido tour

Right knee injury forces Tenzan off road

Hiroyoshi Tenzan, who has been competing through the Road to Destruction tour, has sustained an injury to his right knee, and will be out of action for the remainder of the series’ live events.

We apologise to fans who were looking forward to seeing Tenzan wrestle, and appreciate your understanding. Changes to cards have been made accordingly, as shown on our schedule page.

New Japan Pro-Wrestling joins fans in wishing Tenzan a speedy, full recovery.