Hiroyoshi Tenzan Dealing With Knee Injury, Off NJPW New Year’s Golden Series
Hiroyoshi Tenzan is out of the remainder of the NJPW New Year’s Golden Series tour due to a knee injury. NJPW announced on Wednesday that Tenzan is dealing with a right knee injury and is off the remaining shows for the tour. Tenzan missed yesterday’s show as well.
The announcement notes:
Hiroyoshi Tenzan to miss remainder of New Year’s Golden Series
Thank you for supporting New Japan pro-Wrestling.
Following his absence in Korakuen Hall on February 15, Hiroyoshi Tenzan will be out of action for the remainder of the New Year’s Golden Series due to a persistent right knee injury.
We apologise to fans wo were looking forward to seeing Tenzan wrestle, and appreciate your understanding.
The announcement also has an extensive list of card changes as a result of the change, which you can see at the link.
