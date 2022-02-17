Hiroyoshi Tenzan Dealing With Knee Injury, Off NJPW New Year’s Golden Series

Hiroyoshi Tenzan is out of the remainder of the NJPW New Year’s Golden Series tour due to a knee injury. NJPW announced on Wednesday that Tenzan is dealing with a right knee injury and is off the remaining shows for the tour. Tenzan missed yesterday’s show as well.

The announcement notes:

Hiroyoshi Tenzan to miss remainder of New Year’s Golden Series

Thank you for supporting New Japan pro-Wrestling.

Following his absence in Korakuen Hall on February 15, Hiroyoshi Tenzan will be out of action for the remainder of the New Year’s Golden Series due to a persistent right knee injury.

We apologise to fans wo were looking forward to seeing Tenzan wrestle, and appreciate your understanding.