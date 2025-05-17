wrestling / News
Hiroyoshi Tenzan Pulled From Dradition Pro Wrestling Show Due to Injuries
Hiroyoshi Tenzan was pulled from a show on Friday due to knee and back injuries. Dradition Pro Wrestling announced ahead of their Soul of Dragon event that Tenzan, who was set to team with Fujinami and Yuji Nagata against Katsushi Takemura, Manabu Soya and Mitsuya Nagai, had to be pulled due to the injuries with Satoshi Kojima taking his place.
Kojima, Fujinami and Nagata won the match, which was the main event.
On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Tenzan for a quick and full recovery.
