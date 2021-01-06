wrestling / News
Hiroyoshi Tenzan Taken Away On A Stretcher After Attack From The Empire At NJPW New Year Dash
NJPW held their annual post-Wrestle Kingdom event New Year Dash this morning, and it featured The Empire gaining some momentum after their 0-3 run at the Tokyo Dome. The group faced off with Yota Tsuji, Satoshi Kojima and Hiroyoshi Tenzan, which they eventually won after Will Ospreay hit Tsuji with the Oscutter.
After the match, the group attacked their opponents, with Ospreay hitting Kojima with a Hidden Blade. However, it was the Great O-Khan’s attack on Tenzan that did the most damage, as he dropped him with the Tenzan Tombstone Driver. Tenzan had to be taken to the back on a stretcher after it was over.
Tenzan Tombstone Driver from @Great_O_Khan! #NJPW #njdash https://t.co/fTvabVtRer pic.twitter.com/gD05W1btHf
— SirLARIATO (@SirLARIATO) January 6, 2021
Tenzan needing a stretcher to leave the ring whilst Kojima looks on 😭💔https://t.co/YCKTFJJeYE#njpw #njdash pic.twitter.com/ux0R59T0Lu
— Ciaràn (@CiaranRH) January 6, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Rumor Killer on Mickie James Retiring at RAW
- Scott D’Amore On Impact Wrestling’s Crossover With AEW, What AEW Has To Gain, State Of Impact Roster
- Backstage Notes on Raw Legends Night, Changes to Show, Why Some Talents Didn’t Appear
- Amanda Huber Implores Fans Not to Create a Divide in Wrestling Over Husband Brodie Lee, Says Her Family Has No Hate for WWE