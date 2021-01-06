Hiroyoshi Tenzan Taken Away On A Stretcher After Attack From The Empire At NJPW New Year Dash

NJPW held their annual post-Wrestle Kingdom event New Year Dash this morning, and it featured The Empire gaining some momentum after their 0-3 run at the Tokyo Dome. The group faced off with Yota Tsuji, Satoshi Kojima and Hiroyoshi Tenzan, which they eventually won after Will Ospreay hit Tsuji with the Oscutter.

After the match, the group attacked their opponents, with Ospreay hitting Kojima with a Hidden Blade. However, it was the Great O-Khan’s attack on Tenzan that did the most damage, as he dropped him with the Tenzan Tombstone Driver. Tenzan had to be taken to the back on a stretcher after it was over.