– House of Glory Wrestling presented its HOG Glory of War show last night in Lowell, Massachusetts at the Teen Equality Center. It streamed live on TrillerTV+. Below are some results, per Fightful:

* HOG Heavyweight Championship: Mike Santana (c) beat JT Dunn to retain the title.

* Aaron Rourke beat Daron Richardson and Joey Silver and Mortar and Ricky Smokes and Rochie Roach and Smoothe Blackmon.

* HOG Crown Jewel Championship – LPW Heavyweight Championship: Carlos Ramirez (c) [HOG] beat Idris Jackson (c) [LPW] to win the LPW Championship.

* HOG Women’s Championship: The Ultra Violette (c) beat Diamond Virago and Reina Dorada and Sexy Star to retain the title.

* Ken Broadway beat Encore

* Charles Mason (w/ Jay Armani & Raheem Royal) beat Nolo Kitano

* HOG Tag Team Championships: The Mane Event (Jay Lyon & Midas Black) (c) beat The Cold Blooded Killers (Jay Armani & Raheem Royal) to retain the tag titles.

* Mustafa Ali beat Alec Price.