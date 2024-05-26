wrestling / News

HOG The War Within Results 5.24.24: Mike Santana Takes On Matt Riddle, More

May 26, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
House of Glory The War Within Image Credit: House of Glory

House of Glory’s latest show was last night’s The War Within, which saw Mike Santana battle Matt Riddle and more. You can see the full results from the New York City show below, per Fightful:

* HOG Cruiserweight Championship Match: Gringo Loco def. KC Navarro (c) to win the title.

* AJ Francis & Cashflow Inc. def. Big Game Leroy, Encore & Joey Silver

* Jodi Aura def. Michael Fain

* Reina Dorada & Sexy Star def. Diamond Virago & The Ultra Violette

* HOG Crown Jewel Championship Match: Carlos Ramirez def. Nolo Kitano

* Amazing Red & The Mane Event def. The Cold Blooded Killers

* HOG Heavyweight Championship Match: Mike Santana def. Matt Riddle

