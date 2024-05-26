HOG The War Within Results 5.24.24: Mike Santana Takes On Matt Riddle, More

House of Glory’s latest show was last night’s The War Within, which saw Mike Santana battle Matt Riddle and more. You can see the full results from the New York City show below, per Fightful:

* HOG Cruiserweight Championship Match: Gringo Loco def. KC Navarro (c) to win the title.

* AJ Francis & Cashflow Inc. def. Big Game Leroy, Encore & Joey Silver

* Jodi Aura def. Michael Fain

* Reina Dorada & Sexy Star def. Diamond Virago & The Ultra Violette

* HOG Crown Jewel Championship Match: Carlos Ramirez def. Nolo Kitano

* Amazing Red & The Mane Event def. The Cold Blooded Killers

* HOG Heavyweight Championship Match: Mike Santana def. Matt Riddle

Tay Roc, Chess, DNA, & Th3 Saga interfered in a wrestling match tonight at House Of Glory’s #TheWarWithin PPV 🥊 Tay Roc & Chess jumped off the top rope & helped AJ Francis get the win 🏆 pic.twitter.com/Rt6JKASeZ8 — All Things Battles 🖊🔥 (@AllThingsBatRap) May 25, 2024