Holiday Raw & Smackdown, NXT Takeover: New Orleans & More Added to Free Version of WWE Network
WWE has added a host of new content, including holiday episodes of Raw and Smackdown, to the free version of the WWE Network. WWE announced that they’ve added several PPVs including NXT Takeover: New Orleans and TLC 2014, holiday episodes of their TV shows, and a couple compilations to the free tier:
Just in time for your holiday viewing pleasure, a bevy of WWE pay-per-views and Christmas-themed episodes of Raw and SmackDown have been unlocked on the Free Version of WWE Network.
The new batch, which is available on demand for a limited time, contains something for every WWE fan, whether you want to get into the yuletide spirit with a Miracle on 34th Street Fight or relive some of the greatest rivalries in John Cena’s storied career. And whatever you do, don’t sleep on In Your House 5: Season’s Beatings, featuring not only a dramatic WWE Title main event between Bret Hart and The British Bulldog, but also the debut of Xanta Klaus, a deranged Santa Claus knockoff who once terrorized WWE rings.
Check out the full lineup below, and start streaming today! No credit card is required for the WWE Network Free Version. To access, download the WWE app on any device, including TVs, gaming consoles, mobile phones, tablets and computers.
Holiday-themed Shows
SmackDown: Dec. 24, 2015
Raw: Dec. 22, 2014
Raw: Dec. 23, 2013
Raw: Dec. 24, 2012
Raw: Dec. 19, 2005
SmackDown: Dec. 25, 2003
Prime Time Wrestling: Dec. 23, 1986
Pay-Per-Views
Extreme Rules 2019
NXT TakeOver: New Orleans
SummerSlam 2015
WWE TLC 2014
Survivor Series 2011
In Your House 5: Season’s Beatings
Survivor Series 1993
Survivor Series 1992
Survivor Series 1990
Compilations
John Cena’s Greatest Rivalries
Home Video Classic: The Undertaker
