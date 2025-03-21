wrestling / News
Homicide Victorious In His Retirement Match At Outlaw Wrestling
Homicide picked up a win in his retirement match in the main event of Outlaw Wrestling’s show in Thursday. The ROH legend tagged up with Bull James against Afa Jr and Mike Santana on the show and picked up the win. The finish saw Homicide hit an Ace Crusher on Afa Jr. for the pinfall.
Homicide revealed earlier this week that he was retiring for health reasons. You can see some pics and clips from the match below:
One more time! #Homicide pic.twitter.com/jZbL411DmH
— Gunny (@2ndgunny) March 21, 2025
The NOTORIOUS 187 HOMICIDE! pic.twitter.com/m2cMsG2rny
— Pete Ga$ (@HeartbreakJulio) March 21, 2025
A Special moment between Homicide and Mike Santana pic.twitter.com/t8pqdCUxhe
— Pete Ga$ (@HeartbreakJulio) March 21, 2025
Julius Smokes in the BUILDING are you dumb?! pic.twitter.com/KjwvNNgvYH
— Pete Ga$ (@HeartbreakJulio) March 21, 2025
