Homicide Victorious In His Retirement Match At Outlaw Wrestling

March 20, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Homicide ROH TV 12-26-24 Image Credit: ROH

Homicide picked up a win in his retirement match in the main event of Outlaw Wrestling’s show in Thursday. The ROH legend tagged up with Bull James against Afa Jr and Mike Santana on the show and picked up the win. The finish saw Homicide hit an Ace Crusher on Afa Jr. for the pinfall.

Homicide revealed earlier this week that he was retiring for health reasons. You can see some pics and clips from the match below:

