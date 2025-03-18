wrestling / News
Homicide’s Retirement Opponents Announced
March 18, 2025 | Posted by
Outlaw Wrestling has revealed the lineup for Homicide’s retirement match, set to take place at Arlo Williamsburg in Brooklyn, NYC.
The former ROH World Champion will team with Bull James to face Afa Jr. and Mike Santana. PWInsider reports that the specifics of the match, which will be presented by Pro, were personally selected by Homicide.
Tickets for the show, which takes place on March 20th, are on sale here.
