Honor Rumble & More Added to ROH Death Before Dishonor

ROH has added a couple of matches, including the Honor Rumble, at next week’s Death Before Dishonor. ROH announced on Friday that the first Honor Rumble in two years will take place at the PPV, with Danhausen as the first name announced.

The company also announced that OGK will face The Briscoes in a renewal of their old feud at the PPV.

The updated lineup for the show, which takes place on September 12th, is:

* ROH World Championship Match: Bandido (c) vs. EC3 vs. Brody King vs. Demonic Flamita

* ROH Pure Championship Match: Jonathan Gresham (c) vs. Josh Woods

* ROH Six-Man Tag Team Championships Match: Shane Taylor Promotions (Shane Taylor, Kaun & Moses) vs. La Faccion Ingobernable (Bestia del Ring, Dragon Lee, & Kenny King)

* ROH Women’s World Championship Tournament Finals: Competitors TBD

* The Briscoes (Mark & Jay Briscoe) vs. The OGK (Matt Taven & Mike Bennett)

* Dalton Castle vs. Eli Isom

* The OGK vs. The Briscoes

* Violence Unlimited vs. John Waters, LSG, and Lee Moriarty