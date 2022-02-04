Hook On Being Surprised By CM Punk’s Promo, Trying To Make Most Of His Role In AEW

In a recent interview with Matt Binder of Mashable, Hook discussed CM Punk mentioning him in his promo, trying to make the most of his role in AEW, and much more. Here are some of the highlights:

Hook on the reaction from AEW fans prior to his in-ring debut: “It was really wild to see the reaction I was getting for that minimal role I had out there. I saw that I was gaining traction with that response from the fans, I felt I had something and I really wanted to make sure to make the most out of every opportunity that was given to me and just keep it rolling.”

On CM Punk mentioning him in his promo: “I didn’t know that Punk was going to call me out, I was taken by surprise. It was crazy. It was wild.”

On becoming an internet meme and trying to make the most of his role in AEW: “The external pressure was outrageous…I felt if I can make the most out of each opportunity that I had out there, that I could turn it into something that wasn’t just a joke…..it’s weird being the subject of something like that because this is serious to me. This is my career. But at the same time, that internet is what is such a driving force in today’s world.”