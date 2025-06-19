HOOK Says He’s Dealing With a Concussion, Recalls Origin Of Ring Name

HOOK says that he’s currently out of action due to a concussion and weighed in on the origin of his ring name. The AEW star hasn’t been seen on TV since he appeared at Double or Nothing in May, and he appeared on Wrestling Observer Live where he spoke about his current status and more. You can see a couple of highlights below, courtesy of Fightful:

On his current absence from AEW TV: “Yeah, yeah (I’ll be back in AEW soon). I’m recovering from a concussion for those who don’t know but yeah, I’ve been out for a while and I should be back soon, for sure.”

On if his father came up with his ring name: “Nah, he didn’t come up with the name HOOK. Nah, so, it was me… MJF was involved in my inception of becoming a pro wrestler. MJF was right there. He was with me the first day I got in the ring. He helped me fine-tune ideas that I had and it was us all together kind of spitballing different ideas with a name and I loved every connection that comes with the name HOOK. It’s homage to my father, right? From Red Hook section of Brooklyn. Also, the old school term, the hook and stretch, f*ck somebody up… I wanted something that was one word, that was short, punch, quick, boom, I like that, and I liked the way the letters look next to each other. The H.O.O.K. because they’re almost symmetrical. With the ‘K,’ it’s kind of like a f*cked up ‘H’ and I just liked the way the letters look next to each other, the punchiness of it, as well as the different connections and it was just meant to be.”