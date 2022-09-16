HOOK On Staying Composed In His AEW Debut, the Pressure Of Being Taz’s Son

HOOK has made quite the splash in his first year in AEW, and he recently spoke about making his debut and the pressure of coming into the business as Taz’s son. The FTW Champion spoke with Josh Martinez for Superstar Crossover and you can check out some highlights below:

On staying composed during his AEW debut: “I mean, [I] kind of just lock in. Tunnel vision, really. That’s the best way I can put it.”

On if he feels any pressure getting into the business as Taz’s son: “I mean yeah, sure. Of course there’s big shoes to fill, being a second generation wrestler there’s a lot of pressure that comes with that. But I enjoy the pressure honestly, I like pressure.”

On when he realized growing up that his dad was a big deal: “I don’t know, you know, it’s weird. It’s all I know, so it’s — that’s always been a weird thing for me to kind of like comprehend.”

