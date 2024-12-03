On the latest episode of Six Feet Under, Hornswoggle talked about the chicken incident at a WWE event where someone threw a chicken under the ring while he was waiting and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On being under the ring: “That was my home. It literally was my home. I would go under before the show, especially because international venues, especially like the bull rings? We couldn’t sneak me out. I couldn’t get snuck out because there were people, and there were lights. Couldn’t shut all the lights off and all that. We had it down to a science though like, at some house shows, we would just shut the lights off and put a video on, and they would have a bunch of the ring crew around me and hoodies and that. And I would sneak out in the middle of them.”

Hornswoggle on the chicken incident: “I was f**king with one of the security guards all tour. All tour, all tour. And he got fed up with it. And finally we’re in — I don’t know why there was f**king chickens there. I still don’t know. But there were chickens outside the arena, like just roaming. I’m under the ring, and in the ring above me is Drew McIntyre and Chris Masters. I’m changing because my match isn’t probably ’till like, three or four more. So I’m changing, and I remember I’m shirtless. I have my gear pants on, but I’m half naked. Suddenly I see, like the f**king ring skirt move up. I’m like, ‘What the f**k? That’s weird. Maybe someone threw something under.’ Oh, they did, and it was a live chicken.

“I don’t like birds… Now you’re putting a live animal underneath the ring. Now, this thing is going crazy. There’s a kendo stick right here, and I just grab the kendo stick. I say to them, because now I see, like camera flashes. They’re videoing and taking photos of me under the ring with said chicken being so scared. And I said to them, I said, ‘Guys, I’m not supposed to come up. I don’t care about the show.’ I said, ‘I don’t care about the show, I’m not getting attacked by this f**king chicken. That’s not happening. I value my life too much.’ And I’m swinging at this rooster. It would go out and they’d kick it back under the ring. Now they’re pissing it off more. Drew McIntyre gets on the mic in the middle of match. ‘I think there’s a chicken under the ring.’ Sure as s**t, it gets kicked out again and gets pushed back under. It seemed like 30 minutes that I was running from this chicken. It was probably a minute, and I was so scared. I hate birds. I hate them. It’s it not fun.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Six Feet Under an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.