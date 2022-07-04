wrestling / News
Hot Dog Eating Contest Planned For Tonight’s WWE RAW
July 4, 2022 | Posted by
Tonight’s WWE RAW will reportedly feature an “Independence Day Cookout” on USA Network, according to Fightful Select. Creative has a hot dog eating contest planned to see who on the roster can consume the most wieners. Plans also noted a flip cup, corn hole, Connect 4 and other 4th of July traditions. The report also notes that Otis will likely be involved in the segment.
