– House of Glory returned with The Beginning last night at the NYC Arena in New York City last night. The card streamed live on FITE. Below are some results from Cagematch.net:

* HOG Tag Team Championship: The Mane Event (Jay Lyon & Midas Black) (c) beat The Bookers (Amazing Red & BXL) to retain the titles.

* HOG Cruiserweight Championship: Mighty Mante (c) beat Nolo Kitano to retain the titles.

* HOG Women’s Championship: Ultra Violette (c) beat Viva Van to retain her championship.

* HOG Cruiserweight Title #1 Contendership Six Way Scramble: Encore beat Daron Richardson and Ichiban and Lio Rush and Raheem Royal and Smiley to become the next title contender.

* Low Ki defeated Detective James (w/ Detective Scarlett Meidan)/

* HOG Crown Jewel Championship: Charles Mason (c) (w/ Carlos Ramirez) beat Bryan Keith to retain the title.

* House of Glory Heavyweight Championship: Jacob Fatu (c) beat JTG to retain the belt.